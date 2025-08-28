Chelsea receive £30m cash windfall for Stamford Bridge flop as funds arrive in time for Xavi Simons deal

Chelsea have agreed an initial £30m fee with AC Milan for Blues flop Christopher Nkunku, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Nkunku's time at Stamford Bridge appears to be coming to an end after a two-year stay in English football.

The Frenchman arrived for a reported £52m fee in the summer of 2023 on the back of two seasons as RB Leipzig's primary sharp-shooter in the Bundesliga.

Christopher Nkunku to AC Milan fee could rise to £36m

Christopher Nkunku's Milan move could see Chelsea earn up to £36m and reportedly includes a sell-on clause (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nkunku netted 70 goals in 172 appearances for the German club, 58 of which came in his final two seasons at Red Bull Arena.

The 27-year-old's Chelsea move has not materialised in the way many Blues fans would have envisaged, after only six league goals across two seasons.

Nkunku's scored seven goals in 11 Conference League fixtures last term, but only three in 27 Premier League outings.

A decision has been made to jettison the ex-Paris Saint-Germain man following the summer arrivals of Joao Pedro, Estevao and Liam Delap.

The funds recouped from Nkunku's imminent sale could help Chelsea trump London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons.

The 22-year-old is in London, according to BILD, for discussions on his future. Chelsea and Spurs are both known to hold an interest in the Dutch international.

🚨💣 EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Nkunku to AC Milan, here we go! Deal verbally agreed in principle between the clubs.AC Milan and Chelsea are set to prepare documents today, fee will be in the region of €35m with add-ons.Nkunku said yes to 5 year contract yesterday, as revealed. pic.twitter.com/aAVUkz8TSeAugust 28, 2025

Nkunku is valued at €35m (£30m) by Transfermarkt which is likely to have been met by Milan due to the fact he has four years remaining on his Chelsea deal.

Chelsea will discover their Champions League opponents later today during the League Phase draw.