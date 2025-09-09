The Liverpool 2025/26 third kit is out - and it's incredibly unusual

The Liverpool 2025/26 third kit has been released by Adidas, completing their collection for the season.

As the final of the 2025/26 Premier League kits to drop, it follows two very popular shirts for the Reds already: the home kit has already become a must-have, while the away shirt has already debuted at Wembley.

So what of Liverpool's third-choice?

The Liverpool 2025/26 third kit pays homage to previous Adidas kits… without copying any too much

Liverpool 2025/26 third kit (Image credit: Adidas/Liverpool)

Aside from the Reds' 2023/24 away top – a tribute to their quartered classic of 1995/96 – this is the first time that Liverpool have worn green since the 2008/09 season when Adidas were the manufacturers for the second time.

This leans on the teal shade, however, and though it's not a colour often associated with the club, it definitely has a retro feel.

OUT NOW Adidas Liverpool third shirt 2025/26: £125 at Adidas UK An unusual shirt – and not just in colour: Adidas have managed to evoke a retro feel for Liverpool without directly borrowing from any old top.

The kit features Adidas' classic Trefoil logo on the right-hand side of the torso, just like Arsenal's third kit and Newcastle United's third kit, though while those shirts make obvious attempts at recreating something old, this is distinctly new: yes, that '08/09 top acts as the closest thing to this, with its subtle stripes, but there's no clear reference otherwise.

It gives this one an odd feeling of freshness and nostalgia – and hey, we're not mad about it.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Liverpool's kits have predominantly featured a simplified Liverbird design since 2012, when the club moved to Warrior as their kit manufacturer, but this strip features a badge not used since 1992, again on a jersey of a similar shade.

But where this would truly have knocked it out of the park, though – unfortunately for Merseysiders – you have to look at Arsenal: Adi have emblazoned the Gunners' third strip with a stunning all-over pattern, yet Liverpool just get… stripes.

Image 1 of 5 Liverpool 2025/26 third kit (Image credit: Adidas/Liverpool) Liverpool 2025/26 third kit (Image credit: Adidas/Liverpool) Liverpool 2025/26 third kit (Image credit: Adidas/Liverpool) Liverpool 2025/26 third kit (Image credit: Adidas/Liverpool) Liverpool 2025/26 third kit (Image credit: Adidas/Liverpool)

We get it, but it's a little boring, nonetheless: with two very straight kits already, there was the opportunity to create something with a real wow factor.

Nevertheless, it's a strong trio of shirts from the German manufacturer… and we have a feeling Alexander Isak's name may get printed on a lot of these.