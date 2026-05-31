How to watch Soccer Aid 2026: Everything you need to live stream England vs World XI

Watch Soccer Aid 2026 as the world's biggest celebrity football match returns for it's 20th anniversary. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch the game from anywhere in the world.

Soccer Aid 2026: key information Date: 31 May 2026

31 May 2026 Start Time: 6:30pm BST / 1:30pm ET

6:30pm BST / 1:30pm ET Streaming: ITV (UK, FREE), YouTube (Global)

ITV (UK, FREE), YouTube (Global) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

Both XIs are packed with footballing talent and celebrity names. We have many of the usual contenders, including Robbie Williams, Tom Hiddleston, Paddy McGuinness and Maisie Adam.

There are also plenty of new additions, including Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Adolescence’s Owen Cooper, and former rugby union star Joe Marler.

Of the ex-players there will be plenty of star power as well. Jack Wilshere returns after proving he still has all his ability last year, while Dimitar Berbatov, Joe Hart, Wayne Rooney and Nemanja Matic are just a few of the other names who will feature.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Soccer Aid 2026 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Soccer Aid 2026 for free in the UK

Soccer Aid 2026 will be broadcast in the UK on ITV1 from 5pm BST with kick-off arriving at 6:30pm BST.

You can stream Soccer Aid 2026 for free on ITVX. You will need an account and a valid TV licence to watch live. In addition, you will be able to stream multiple World Cup matches on their platform this summer.

Abroad? Watch Soccer Aid 2026 from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

Watch Soccer Aid 2026 from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Soccer Aid. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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Can I watch outside the UK?

Yes, outside the UK, ITV's YouTube will broadcast the game globally to viewers.

UK resident away from home? Use NordVPN to unblock your ITVX stream from anywhere in the world.

What are the full squads for Soccer Aid 2026?

Robbie Williams will manage England, while Usain Bolt is at the helm for the World XI.

England Squad: Alex Brooker, Angry Ginge, Big Zuu, Chloe Burrows, Damson Idris, GK Barry, Jermain Defoe, Jill Scott, Jack Wilshere, Jack Whitehall, Joe Hart, Joe Marler, Jordan North, Olly Murs, Owen Cooper, Paddy McGuinness, Sam Thompson, Steph Houghton, Theo Walcott, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Grennan, Wayne Rooney

World XI Squad: Ali Krieger, Behzinga, Chris O'Dowd, Dermot Kennedy, Dimitar Berbatov, Edwin van der Sar, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Jen Beattie, Jordi Alba, Leonardo Bonucci, Maisie Adam, Michael Essien, Nabhaan Rizwan, Nemanja Matic, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Nicky Byrne, Richard Gadd, Simon Neil