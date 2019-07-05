Anderlecht News and Features
Name: Anderlecht
Founded: 1908
Ground: Lotto Park
League Titles: 34
Instagram: @rscanderlecht
Anderlecht are the most successful Belgian club in European competitions. They have lifted one UEFA Cup, hold the record for the most consecutive Belgian championship titles, with five between 1964 and 1968, and have a long-standing rivalry with Club Brugge. Anderlecht won the UEFA Cup in 1983 and enjoyed their most successful period during the 1980s, when they held a joint-first place UEFA ranking with Juventus. Past players include Vincent Kompany, Romelu Lukaku and Leander Dendoncker.
Latest about Anderlecht
Ranked! The 25 greatest Champions League games... EVER
Posted
The Champions League throws up excitement and drama year after year. We've counted down the tournament's best matches since its launch in 1992
Kemar Roofe exclusive: I would never say no to Leeds return
By FourFourTwo Staff
The forward speaks to FourFourTwo about leaving Leeds, joining Anderlecht and working with Vincent Kompany
Aleksandar Mitrovic – story behind the Championship’s top marksman on a mission
By FourFourTwo Staff
Aleksandar Mitrovic
Belgian teenager's parents explain how Chelsea mix-up meant Liverpool missed out on their son
By Billy Dunmore
Liverpool A bizarre mix-up played a part in Jeremy Doku staying in Anderlecht last year, but Liverpool remain interested.
Quiz! Can you name the top goalscorers from the last 10 Europa League seasons?
Posted
Football quiz Spoiler: you absolutely cannot, but that’s no reason not to try
Bellamy apologises for any offence caused following Cardiff bullying probe
By FourFourTwo Staff
Anderlecht
Anderlecht boss Vincent Kompany plans raid for Leeds star Kemar Roofe
By Alasdair Mackenzie
Leeds United Former Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany is reportedly planning a £7 million bid to sign Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe at Anderlecht.
