Clubs that won European trophies in the 1970s

Peter Shilton and Trevor Francis hold the European Cup after Nottingham Forest's win in the 1979 final against Malmo.

The 1970s saw the introduction of a new European club competition: the UEFA Cup.

Inaugurated in 1971 after the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup was scrapped, the UEFA Cup was at the time Europe's third-tier competition – after the European Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup.

Four teams from Europe's top leagues qualified for the UEFA Cup, following on from the format of the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup. In 1999, the UEFA Cup became Europe's second-tier competition after the Cup Winners' Cup was discontinued, and was rebranded as the Europa League a decade later.

Arsenal and Leeds United won the last two editions of the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, in 1970 and 1971. Here, a look at the clubs that triumphed in the three major European club competitions in the 1970s...

17. AC Milan

Leeds players protest a decision during their European Cup Winners' Cup final defeat to AC Milan in May 1973. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An early goal scored by striker Luciano Chiarugi proved decisive as AC Milan edged out Leeds United to claim the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1973 – but the Italians' victory was hugely controversial.

A series of key decisions went against Leeds on the night and fans at the stadium in Thessaloniki threw missiles during Milan's lap of honour. Greek referee Christos Michas was later banned for life by UEFA for match-fixing, but his role in this match was not investigated and Leeds' appeals for a replay were denied.

16. Manchester City

Manchester City celebrate victory over Polish side Gornik Zabrze in the 1970 European Cup Winners' Cup final in Vienna. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City won the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1970, beating Polish side Górnik Zabrze 2-1 in the final in Vienna.

An early goal from Neil Young and a Francis Lee penalty just before half-time sealed victory and a first-ever European trophy for the Sky Blues. City beat Athletic Club, Lierse, Académica and Schalke over two legs en route to the final.

15. PSV

PSV players react after the first leg of their UEFA Cup final against Bastia in April 1978. (Image credit: Getty Images)

PSV Eindhoven won the UEFA Cup in 1977/78, beating Bastia 3-0 at home after a 0-0 draw in the first leg in France.

In the semi-finals, PSV had survived a second-leg fightback from Barcelona at Camp Nou, advancing 4-3 on aggregate in a thrilling tie.

14. Rangers

Rangers legends pose for a photo at Camp Nou, scene of their 1972 European Cup Winners' Cup final win, ahead of a Champions League game between Barcelona and the Glasgow side in November 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rangers' first and only European trophy was won in 1972, when the Glasgow giants beat Dynamo Moscow 3-2 in the European Cup Winners' Cup final at Barcelona's Camp Nou.

Two goals from Willie Johnston and another from Colin Stein sealed victory for the Gers, who were beaten 6-3 on aggregate by Ajax in the UEFA Super Cup later in the year.

13. Juventus

Roberto Bettega celebrates a goal for Juventus in 1977/78. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juventus had to wait until 1977 for their first European trophy, the UEFA Cup, with the Bianconeri edging out Athletic Club on away goals after a 1-0 win in Turin and a 2-1 loss in Bilbao.

En route to the title, Juve knocked out both Manchester City and Manchester United, before overcoming Shakhtar Donetsk, FC Magdeburg and AEK Athens to reach the final.

12. Barcelona

Barcelona players celebrate a goal against Lokomotiv Leipzig in the European Cup Winners' Cup in March 1982. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After near misses in the European Cup and the Cup Winners' Cup in the 1960s, Barcelona finally won one of the continent's two top prizes in 1979.

The Catalans beat German side Fortuna Düsseldorf in a thrilling European Cup Winners' Cup final in Basel, scoring twice in extra time after the match had finished 2-2 in 90 minutes. Barça had previously won three Inter-Cities Fairs Cups in the 1950s and 1960s. The Blaugrana were beaten 2-1 by Nottingham Forest in the UEFA Super Cup.

11. FC Magdeburg

FC Magdeburg players and coach Heinz Krügel celebrate with the trophy after victory over AC Milan in the European Cup Winners' Cup final in May 1974. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three-time East German champions in the 1970s, FC Magdeburg stunned AC Milan in a 2-0 win over the Italian giants in the 1974 European Cup Winners' Cup final in Rotterdam.

After an Enrico Lanzi own goal late in the first half, Wolfgang Seguin added another with just over a quarter of an hour left. It was the first and only time an East German club won a major European trophy.

10. Tottenham

Tottenham captain Alan Mullery sits on the shoulders of his team-mates as he holds the UEFA Cup after Spurs' win in the final against Wolves in May 1972. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur won the inaugural UEFA Cup in 1971/72, beating Wolves 3-2 on aggregate in an all-English final over two legs.

Martin Chivers scored twice as Spurs won 2-1 in the first match at Molineux and Bill Nicholson's side took the trophy after a 1-1 draw in the return at White Hart Lane two weeks later.

9. Chelsea

Chelsea in action against Real Madrid in the European Cup Winners' Cup final replay in May 1971. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not many clubs have beaten Real Madrid in a European final, but Chelsea did exactly that in 1971, albeit after a replay.

The Blues and Los Blancos drew 1-1 at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, but the English side won the replay 2-1 two days later to collect a first European trophy.

8. Dynamo Kyiv

Dynamo Kyiv in action against Bayern Munich in the European Cup in March 1977. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dynamo Kyiv won the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1975, beating Hungarian side Ferencváros 3-0 in a one-sided final in Basel.

Later in the year, the Ukrainian outfit went on to beat Bayern Munich 3-0 on aggregate in the UEFA Super Cup. The Blue and Whites also reached the European Cup semi-finals in 1977.

7. Borussia Mönchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach players celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Cup final against Red Star Belgrade in May 1979. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Borussia Mönchengladbach enjoyed a glorious era in the 1970s, winning five Bundesliga titles and three German Cups.

Gladbach also had plenty of success in Europe, winning the UEFA Cup in 1975 and 1979, as well as reaching the final in 1973 and 1980 and finishing as runners-up in the European Cup to Liverpool in 1977.

6. Anderlecht

Anderlecht in action against FC Zurich in the European Cup Winners' Cup in October 1973. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anderlecht won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup twice in the 1970s, beating West Ham 4-2 at Heysel in 1976 and thrashing Austria Vienna 4-0 at the Parc des Princes two years later.

And the Brussels outfit went on to claim the UEFA Super Cup both times, beating Bayern Munich 5-3 on aggregate in 1976 and overcoming Liverpool over two legs in a 4-3 win in 1978. The Purple and Whites also lost to Hamburg in the 1977 Cup Winners' Cup final.

5. Feyenoord

Feyenoord in action against AC Milan in the European Cup in November 1969. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Feyenoord beat Celtic in extra time in the 1970 European Cup final at Milan's San Siro to become the first Dutch club to win the competition.

And in May 1974, the Rotterdam side defeated Tottenham over two legs to lift the UEFA Cup, winning 2-0 at the De Kuip following a 2-2 draw at White Hart Lane.

4. Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest captain John McGovern lifts the European Cup after the Reds' win over Malmo in the final in May 1979. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest's First Division title in 1977/78 was a surprise, but what came next was an ever greater shock.

Brian Clough's side went on to win the European Cup in 1979, beating Swedish club Malmö 1-0 in the final in Munich. And incredibly, Forest retained the title the following year, with victory over Hamburg by the same scoreline in Madrid. Forest also won the 1979 UEFA Super Cup, played in late January and early February 1980, beating Barcelona 2-1 on aggregate.

3. Liverpool

Liverpool players on a bus parade through the city following their European Cup final win over Club Brugge in May 1978. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool's love affair with the European Cup began in 1977, with a 3-1 victory in the final over Borussia Mönchengladbach at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. Four years earlier, the Reds had overcome the German side 3-2 on aggregate in the two-legged UEFA Cup final to win their first European trophy.

In May 1978, Liverpool retained the European Cup with a 1-0 win over Belgian champions Club Brugge at Wembley, with Kenny Dalglish scoring the game's only goal. The Reds also won the UEFA Super Cup in 1977, thrashing Hamburg 6-0 at Anfield after a 1-1 draw in Germany.

2. Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich players celebrate after beating Atletico Madrid in a European Cup final replay in 1974. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich won the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1967 and in the mid-1970s, the Bavarians followed up that title with three consecutive European Cup triumphs.

Hans-Georg Schwarzenbeck's 120th-minute equaliser against Atlético Madrid in the 1974 final forced a replay, which Bayern won 4-0 in Brussels. A year later, the Bavarians beat Leeds United 2-0 in a controversial final in Paris, before making it three in a row with a 1-0 victory over Saint-Étienne in Glasgow in the 1976 final.

1. Ajax

Ajax players pose for a team photograph with the European Cup in 1973. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Inspired by the concepts of Total Football, coach Rinus Michels and the legendary Johan Cruyff, Ajax won three European Cups in a row at the start of the 1970s.

The Amsterdam side beat Panathinaikos in the 1971 final at Wembley, before defeating Inter in the 1972 showpiece by the same scoreline a year later in Rotterdam and then edging out Juventus by a single goal in Belgrade in 1973. Ajax also won the first edition of the UEFA Super Cup in 1973, thrashing AC Milan 6-0 in Amsterdam after a 1-0 first-leg loss at San Siro.