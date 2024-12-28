Record wins for Europe's biggest clubs

Liverpool players celebrate their ninth goal in a 9-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League in August 2022.

There are some days in football where everything just clicks, players take all their chances and a team runs out with a big score.

It doesn't happen often, but when it does it is spectacular, although demoralising for the opposition.

Scoring 10 or more goals is sometimes seen as bad sportsmanship these days, but it still happens occasionally.

Here, a look at some of the biggest-ever wins for Europe's elite clubs...

Centese Calcio 0-15 Juventus (1927)

Juventus in action in the 1940s.

Italy's best-supported and most successful club, Juventus have had some huge wins throughout their history.

Those include a 9-1 thrashing of Inter in 1961 and 11-0 victories over Fiumana and Fiorentina – both in 1928. But Juve's biggest-ever win came even earlier than that as the Bianconeri won 15-0 away from home against Centese Calcio in the Coppa Italia in January 1927.

Inter 16-0 ACIVI Vicenza (1915)

AC Milan and Inter in action in a derby at San Siro in the 1950s.

Inter were founded in March 1908 and the Nerazzurri secured the biggest win in their history just seven years later.

The Milan giants thrashed ACIVI Venezia 16-0 in the Prima Categoria in January 1915. Just over a decade later, in November 1926, Inter won 14-0 against US Novese in the Coppa Italia.

AC Milan 13-0 Audax Modena (1914)

AC Milan fans during a derby against Inter in 1965.

Like Serie A rivals Inter and Juventus, AC Milan's biggest-ever win came early on in the club's history.

Milan thrashed Audax Modena 13-0 in Italy's Prima Categoria in October 1914. The Rossoneri secured their biggest Serie A win in February 1951 with a 9-0 victory over Palermo at San Siro.

Chelsea 13-0 Jeunesse Hautcharage (1971)

Chelsea in action against Manchester United in 1971.

Chelsea won the FA Cup in 1971 and the Blues qualified for the 1971/72 European Cup WInners' Cup.

After an 8-0 win away to Jeunesse Hautcharage in the first leg of the their first-round tie, Chelsea won the second match 13-0 at home to advance with a joint-record aggregate score of 21-0. Peter Osgood scored eight goals across the two matches, with five in the second leg. The Blues went out in the second round on away goals to Swedish side Åtvidabergs, though, after a goalless game away and a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham 13-2 Crewe (1960)

Bobby Smith scores for Tottenham against Manchester United in January 1960.

Bill Nicholson took over as Tottenham Hotspur manager in October 1958 and led Spurs to a 10-4 win over Everton in the league in his very first match.

That was Tottenham's record win at the time, but was surpassed by a 13-2 victory over Crewe Alexandra in an FA Cup replay in February 1960. Les Allen scored five, Bobby Smith hit four, Cliff Jones netted three and Tommy Harmer was also on target. Spurs were 10-1 up at the break.

Benfica 10-0 CD Nacional (2019)

Benfica players celebrate a goal against Nacional in February 2019.

Benfica's biggest win in the Portuguese Primeira Liga came relatively recently, in February 2019, with eight different players on the scoresheet in a 10-0 victory at home to CD Nacional.

The Lisbon giants also beat Luxembourg outfit Stade Dudelange 10-0 in the European Cup back in October 1965, with Eusébio hitting four and José Augusto also bagging a hat-trick.

Porto 10-1 Sporting CP (1936)

Porto in action against Sporting CP in March 2006.

FC Porto's biggest-ever win came way back in 1936, but it was a special one.

The Dragons thrashed rivals Sporting CP 10-1, with Carlos Nunes on target four times and Pinga also hitting a hat-trick. Despite the win, Porto missed out on the title by a point to Benfica, with Sporting two back in third.

Liverpool 11-0 Strømsgodset (1974)

Liverpool take on West Ham in November 1974.

Liverpool thrashed Bournemouth 9-0 in the Premier League in August 2022 and the Reds beat Crystal Palace by the same scoreline in September 1989.

But the club's biggest win came in Europe as the Reds trounced Norwegian side Strømsgodset 11-0 in the Cup Winners' Cup, with nine different players on the scoresheet at Anfield.

US Rumelange 0-12 Feyenoord (1972)

Feyenoord in action against Ajax in April 1972.

Feyenoord's biggest-ever win came in the UEFA Cup in September 1972, when the Rotterdam club thrashed Luxembourg outfit US Rumelange 12-0 away from home.

Beaten by Yugoslavian side OFK Beograd in the second round, Feyenoord went on to win the UEFA Cup the following season. Three years earlier, Feyenoord trounced KR Reykjavík 12-2 in Iceland, with a 10-0 victory against NAC Breda in the Eredivisie back in December 1963.

Manchester United 10-0 Anderlecht (1956)

Denis Law scores for Manchester United against Anderlecht in November 1968.

Manchester United thrashed Ipswich Town 9-0 in 1995 and beat Southampton by the same scoreline in 2021.

But the Red Devils' biggest-ever victory came in the European Cup in 1956 as Matt Busby's side trounced Belgian champions Anderlecht 10-0, with the match played at Manchester City's Maine Road as Old Trafford did not have floodlights at the time.

Sporting CP 16-1 APOEL Nicosia (1963)

Sporting CP fans hold up scarves ahead of a game against Lisbon rivals Benfica in May 2000.

Sporting CP are one of Portugal's big three clubs and the Lisbon giants have had some huge wins in their history.

The biggest of them all came in the European Cup Winners' Cup in November 1963. Sporting beat Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia 16-1 in Lisbon, with Domingos Mascarenhas on target six times.

Real Madrid 11-1 Barcelona (1943)

Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium ahead of a match against Barcelona in April 2010.

Real Madrid's biggest-ever win came in a Clásico clash against fierce rivals Barcelona in 1943, but the match is shrouded in controversy.

Three goals down from the first leg in the Copa del Generalísimo, now the Copa del Rey, Real ran out 11-1 winners in the return match. But Barça's players were reportedly pressured by General Franco's military staff ahead of the match and warned that winning would face consequences.

Borussia Dortmund 14-1 BSV Schwenningen (1979)

Borussia Dortmund players celebrate a goal against Arminia Bielefeld in October 1999.

Borussia Dortmund's biggest win came in the German Cup in August 1978 as Wolfgang Vöge scored six times in a 14-1 thrashing at home to amateur side BSV Schwenningen.

Just over four years later, Dortmund secured a record victory in the Bundesliga, hammering Arminia Bielefeld 11-1. Manfred Burgsmüller, who had scored a hat-trick in the win over Schwenningen, was on target five times against Arminia.

Ajax 14-0 Red Boys Differdange (1984)

Ajax players celebrate their eighth goal, scored by Daley Blind, in a 13-0 win over VVV-Venlo in October 2020.

Ajax are the Netherlands' most successful side and the Amsterdam giants have had some big wins throughout their history.

Marco van Basten scored five and Ronald Koeman hit a hat-trick as Ajax thrashed now-defunct Luxembourg outfit Red Boys Differdange 14-0 in the first round of the UEFA Cup in October 1984. And more recently, the Amsterdam club sealed a record Eredivisie win in October 2020, thrashing VVV-Venlo 13-0 away from home, with Burkina Faso striker Lassina Traoré scoring five and assisting another three.

DJK Waldberg 1-16 Bayern Munich (1971)

Bayern Munich players celebrate a goal in 1971.

Bayern Munich are Germany's most successful side by far and the Bavarians have scored 10 or more goals on numerous occasions.

The club's record win is a 16-1 thrashing of amateur side DJK Waldberg in the German Cup in 1997. Meanwhile, Bayern's biggest Bundesliga victory is an 11-1 mauling of rivals Borussia Dortmund back in November 1971.

Tarragona 0-18 Barcelona (1901)

Barcelona in action against Gimnastic de Tarragona in January 2007.

Barcelona's biggest-ever win was secured way back in 1901 in an all-Catalan affair against Aficionados Unionistas de Football de Tarragona.

Barça ran out 18-0 winners away from home in the Copa Macaya clash, with club founder Joan Gamper on target nine times. In 1992, Johan Cruyff's Dream Team thrashed Dutch regional side Smilde 20-1, but that match was just a friendly.