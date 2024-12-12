Slavia Prague vs Anderlecht live stream: How to watch the Europa League

The 2024/25 Europa League continues on Thursday December 12, and while there are plenty of big fixtures to watch, you might just fancy a bit of free football in the form of Slavia Prague vs Anderlecht.

Slavia Prague vs Anderlecht key information • Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024 • Kick-off time: 8.00pm GMT / 3pm ET • Venue: Fortuna Arena, Prague • FREE Stream: RTBF (Belgium) • TV channels: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

For those in Belgium, or Belgians currently outside the country, the game is being shown free-to-air on RTBF. There are also pay-TV options in the UK, US, and beyond, plus the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Anderlecht could make a big stride towards automatic qualification after a strong, unbeaten start in the Europa League. The Belgian side sit fifth after five of the eight match weeks, in a strong position to grab one of the eight automatic spots for progression to the next round, and certainly among the next 16 who'd contest a play-off.

Slavia Prague, meanwhile, are fighting for their survival in the competition. They currently sit 26th of the 36 teams and while it's not all-or-nothing at this point, another defeat would give them a lot of work to do in their final two fixtures.

Read on for our guide on how to watch Slavia Prague vs Anderlecht live streams online, on TV, and wherever you are in the world.

Watch Slavia Prague vs Anderlecht Europa League free stream

With a big Belgian side in action, Slavia Prague vs Anderlecht has been selected for broadcast by free-to-air broadcaster RTBF – that's the public broadcaster for the French-speaking southern part of Belgium.

The game will be going out on television on the Tipik channel, as well as online on RTBF's streaming platform, Auvio.

For another free option, you could take advantage of the free trial on Paramount+.

Away from home? You can still tune in by using a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Slavia Prague vs Anderlecht from anywhere

If you're away travelling, you'll likely find your usual streaming service is geo-restricted. All, however, is not lost. You can still watch the game, by using a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network - to give it the full name - is a piece of software that can make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with cyber-security benefits, too

FourFourTwo’s brainy colleagues TechRadar know a thing or two about VPNs, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there at the moment.

Watch Slavia Prague vs Anderlecht in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch a Slavia Prague vs Anderlecht live stream on Discovery+, which is the online home of TNT Sports' output.

While TNT Sports are showing the British sides on their television channels today, all games from the Europa League are available on Discovery+, so you can pick, choose, and flick between.

To get access, you'll need the Discovery+ Premium package, which comes at a cost of £30.99, but you do also get all Champions League live streams thrown in on top.

Watch Slavia Prague vs Anderlecht in the US

Fans in the US can watch Slavia Prague vs Anderlecht on Paramount+.

Like Discovery+ in the UK, you can choose between all the Europa League games on Paramount+, along with everything from the Champions League as well.

It also comes in at a reasonable price, costing $7.99 for the Essential package, or $59.99 for a full year. Or, you could add a heap of movies and TV shows, and strip out adverts, for $12.99 a month on the Showtime plan.

There's also a seven-day free trial if you want to try it out without commitment.

Not in the US right now? You can still access your Paramount+ subscription from abroad, by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Where else can I watch Slavia Prague vs Anderlecht?

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: DAZN