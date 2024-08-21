Manchester United report: Talks on for 'unprecedented' transfer, following midfield signing

By
published

Manchester United are about to bring in another midfielder, opening the door to an 'unprecedented' move

Manchester United Head Coach / Manager Erik ten Hag looks on prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Fulham FC at Old Trafford on August 16, 2024 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
(Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United have been extremely busy this summer. Things aren't going to calm down just yet either, with more deals on the horizon.

Manager Erik ten Hag will be thrilled that the club has managed to address a number of weaknesses. Three defenders have signed in the shape of Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Leny Yoro, with the attack bolstered by opening day scorer Joshua Zirkzee. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 