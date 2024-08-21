Manchester United report: Talks on for 'unprecedented' transfer, following midfield signing

Manchester United have been extremely busy this summer. Things aren't going to calm down just yet either, with more deals on the horizon.

Manager Erik ten Hag will be thrilled that the club has managed to address a number of weaknesses. Three defenders have signed in the shape of Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Leny Yoro, with the attack bolstered by opening day scorer Joshua Zirkzee.

Midfield is next on the list to strengthen, now. Manuel Ugarte may well be the next name through the door, triggering an intriguing transfer.

Manuel Ugarte could be United's next signing (Image credit: Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Sport Witness have relayed news from Belgian outlet Het Belang van Limburg involving Christian Eriksen. According to the report, Anderlecht are chasing the midfielder in what could shape up to be an extraordinary deal for the Paars-wit.

The move is described as “unprecedented”, with both manager Brian Riemer and CEO Jesper Fredberg trying to convince him to join them. Riemer has previously worked with the player at Brentford.

Eriksen has somewhat dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford of late. The emergence of Kobbie Mainoo has prioritised the teenager ahead of the Dane, with a more defensively-minded partner used alongside Mainoo.

Hence the signing of Ugarte. Eriksen himself has been frank about his lack of game-time, however, even telling Tipsbladet earlier this year that he had raised concerns with Ten Hag and come to accept his reduced role.

Christian Eriksen may make a leftfield move to Belgium (Image credit: Alamy)

"I have previously stated that I am not satisfied with not playing, but it's not something that keeps me up at night,” Eriksen said. “The team is performing, and I must respect the role you have alongside. For my part, it has been about working hard and focusing on being fresh for every game, and I am. It is easier now to accept my role than it would have been before.

"I have had a conversation with Erik (ten Hag) about being unhappy with the situation and wanting to play as much as possible, but I am available and need to be available for the team, which I am and always will be."

Kobbie Mainoo's emergence has stunted Eriksen's involvement for United (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, the likelihood of Eriksen going to Anderlecht is certainly ambitious from the Belgian side but not beyond the realms of possibility. The fee will be key with the buying club unable to spend big – while Eriksen may have to weigh up whether his place in the Danish national side would be affected by playing in a worse league.

The 32-year-old is worth €8 million, according to Transfermarkt. His contract expires next summer.

