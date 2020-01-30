AS Roma News and Features
Latest about AS Roma
Ranked! The 50 best feuds in modern football
Posted
Lists From rumbling rows to full-on fights, we count down the players, managers, clubs and governing bodies with the biggest beef in the game over the last 20 years
Quiz! Can you name the top 25 scorers in Serie A since 1990?
Posted
Football quiz Mamma mia! Which goalscorers have been the most molto bene in Serie A since the 90s?
Arsenal’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan keen to complete a permanent move to Roma
By Sean Cole
Arsenal The Armenian was sent on loan to Serie A last summer and is eager to extend his stay in Italy, although the fee may prove to be a problem
Football Manager 2020 wonderkids: the best young players to sign
Posted
Football Manager 2020 Looking for the best Football Manager 2020 wonderkids? We’ve got you covered...
Coronavirus: With Italy in lockdown, how will Serie A be decided – and what could it mean for the Premier League?
By Alex Jennings
Serie A The coronavirus has thrown Serie A into chaos, and whatever they decide could become the model for other European leagues
Roma interested in permanent deals for Smalling and Mkhitaryan
By Tom Seymour
Manchester United Roma would like to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Chris Smalling on permanent deals from Arsenal and Manchester United respectively.
Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Roma midfielder as Arteta prepares for summer - report
By Billy Dunmore
Arsenal Mikel Arteta has reportedly identified Bryan Cristante as a possible midfield reinforcement for his Arsenal squad.
Inside Lazio’s ultras: on the ground with Italy's most notorious fans
By Andy Mitten
Lazio On August 7, the leader of the club’s hardcore support was shot dead. FFT heads to Rome to meet the infamous Irriducibili, left in mourning
Manchester United willing to let Chris Smalling leave for £15million
By Sean Cole
Manchester United The centre-back, currently enjoying a loan spell in Serie A, looks set for a permanent exit after a decade at United
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.