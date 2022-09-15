Netherlands 2022 World Cup home kit: Is this the weirdest Nike shirt ever?

The Netherlands 2022 World Cup home kit is out – and this one has truly thought outside the box.

The Dutch shirt for their first tournament since 2014's run to the semi-finals is a little different. Said to be inspired by the fur of lions, this one goes with a much lighter tint of orange than we're used to from the, err, Oranje, for something a little similar to a Wolverhampton Wanderers home shirt.

Adidas and Puma have already released their World Cup kits, with the Swoosh now following – the Nike away shirt for the Dutch has dropped, too. Almost all World Cup shirts have now been released ahead of November's tournament.

FFT's verdict

The Netherlands 2022 World Cup home kit is odd, granted – but weirdly, it works

Animal print is one thing – but animal fur is largely uncharted territory for kit manufacturers. But who else would take the first hit? Obviously, it had to be the Dutch, a nation known for leading, innovating and led by the legendary Louis van Gaal, football's most loveable madman.

And just like some of Van Gaal's greatest concoctions, this one actually looks great. It doesn't look too much like Virgil van Dijk and co. are literally wearing the hide of an animal – instead, the lighter touches of orange give this one a softer pattern than Euro 2020's sharp, geometric effort.

"A dancing swirl of Orange Peel and Laser Orange evokes the mane of a lion, the historic symbol of the Low Countries, and represents the fluidity of the Total Football tactical system," Nike claims.

The Netherlands 2022 World Cup home and away kits (Image credit: Nike)

The only fly in the ointment is that this one is that when you try and revolutionise something quite so iconic, it can sometimes feel a little too alien. With Brazil's home and away jerseys, the Swoosh have tightroped that margin superbly, after all.

This one? It's a bit too gold. The Dutch should be a bright orange that feels unique to them. This shirt looks a little too much like, well, orange juice colour.

The Netherlands 2022 World Cup home kit (Image credit: Nike)

Take this top for what it is though and it's successful, though. Nike have tried to put a new spin on a classic and succeeded in making Memphis Depay look even cooler than he already is. That's no mean feat, is it?

You can buy this one from Nike football – the rest of the World Cup kits are on there, too.

The Nike Netherlands World Cup 2022 home shirt (Image credit: Nike)

Nike Netherlands 2022 World Cup home shirt Brighter than ever and inspired by lions

Shirt info

What is the sizing like with the Nike Netherlands 2022 World Cup home kit? The sizing with all Nike football kits is natural enough for your size – though the cuffs and collar might be a little tight if you're looking for a slimmer fit. Nike have a full size guide here (opens in new tab).

What is the difference between the match and regular versions of the Nike Netherlands 2022 World Cup home kit? The match version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on. "This one pairs authentic design details with lightweight, quick-drying fabric to help keep the world's biggest football stars cool and comfortable on the pitch. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres," Nike says. "Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable. Informed by athlete testing, open-hole fabric in high-heat zones helps you stay cool when the game heats up." If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here (opens in new tab). In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.