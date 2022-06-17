The Nike Premier League ball 2022/23 has dropped – and it's the most beautiful one for years

The Nike Premier League ball 2022/23 has been revealed – and it's a thing of absolute beauty.

The new Prem season kicks off in August and to celebrate 30 years of the league, Nike have delivered this masterpiece of a football complete with gold X's. X, of course, is the Roman numeral for 10 – and while looking at any side of the sphere, you can only ever seen three X's. Three lots of 10… yep, you've got it.

This follows the beautiful ball that Nike dropped for Women's Euro 2022 recently, along with Adidas's latest effort for the Champions League next season.

Nike Premier League ball 2022/23: What ball will be used in the Prem next season?

As with the last few years, Nike are supplying a Flight ball to the Premier League. This is the American manufacturer's premier model of match ball.

The Flight was a result eight-year project that those boffins at Nike carried out to improve consistency and trajectory of footballs flying through the air. AerowSculpt technology makes for improved aerodynamics while those ridges mean that air can travel around the ball itself when it flies.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nike ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nike ) Image 1 of 2

And once again, there's a custom design on the ball. Serie A have also had Nike Flight balls in previous seasons but unlike in Italy, we get a distinctive design specific to our league, which is nice.

This one draws on the very start of the Premier League and the original Mitre balls – one of the greatest match balls of all time – that were pinged by the likes of Shearer and Le Tissier back in the day. Those balls were considerably less tech-heavy but they had V-like chevrons emblazoned on them, which Nike have drawn inspiration from with their own X's. You can see it, right?

(Image credit: Getty)

The Nike Flight ball will be arriving on July 15 online.