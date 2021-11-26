Black Friday England deal: Save 20% on the England home shirt
Black Friday England deals are all over the internet today - and you can get money off the Nike home shirt
Black Friday England deals are worth checking out right now - because there are big savings to be made.
If you've still not got the England home shirt but would like one before it goes off sale, there's 20% to be saved on Nike.com today - this particular top was completely sold out over the summer.
And given how well England did at Euro 2020, you might just want to buy this shirt as a memento of a great summer.
Nike's latest home shirt has become a classic, thanks to magnificent performances. Inspired by the look of the 1998 top worn at the World Cup, this shirt was worn for all seven matches at Euro 2020.
And with England set to get a new home shirt for the World Cup after next summer, there's still plenty of wear left in this one, too. Members of Nike.com can save 25%, while Nike have actually reduced this one down to £55.
Buy the England home shirt now!
