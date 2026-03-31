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How to watch Czechia vs Denmark: Free stream and TV details for crucial World Cup 2026 play-off

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Czechia defeated the Republic of Ireland to set up a World Cup 2026 play-off final against Denmark in Prague

Prague , Czech Republic - 26 March 2026; Robin Hranáč of Czechia during the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers play-off semi-final match between Czechia and Republic of Ireland at Fortuna Arena in Prague, Czechia. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Robin Hranac of Czechia (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Watch Czechia vs Denmark in the World Cup 2026 qualification play-offs today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Czechia vs Denmark: key information

• Date: Tuesday, 31 March 2026

• Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

• Venue: epet Arena, Prague

• FREE STREAM: CT Sport (Czechia) / Virgin Media Two (Ireland)

• TV and streaming: Amazon Prime (UK), Fubo (USA), Stan Sport (Australia)

• Watch from anywhere: Get up to 77% off NordVPN

For Czechia and Denmark, the World Cup 2026 qualification play-offs offer one last route to the finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer.

The stakes are as high as they can be and the play-offs have reached the all-or-nothing stage. Win and you're in. Lose and you're done. There's nothing routine about this one.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Czechia vs Denmark online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Czechia vs Denmark for FREE

Czechia vs Denmark will be shown for free in Czechia on CT Sport and in Ireland on Virgin Media Two with English commentary

Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from Czechia right now – more on that below.

Watch Czechia vs Denmark from anywhere

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...