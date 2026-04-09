How to watch Porto vs Nottingham Forest: Free streams & TV info as the Tricky Trees take on Portuguese giants in the Europa League

Watch Porto vs Nottingham Forest today as the Europa League quarter-finals continue, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

FC Porto and Nottingham Forest go toe-to-toe in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg this evening.

Vitor Pereira's side are still clinging onto their Premier League status for now, but they still have the chance to make it a successful season with European glory also up for grabs.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch FC Porto vs Nottingham Forest online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Porto vs Nottingham Forest for FREE

TV8 in Italy are streaming the quarter-final first leg between Porto and Nottingham Forest for free.

Outside Italy? NordVPN will unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Porto vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere

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