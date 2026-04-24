Jump To:

How to watch Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest: Free streams & TV details for Friday Night Football clash

Features
By published

Regis Le Bris's side can still qualify for European football this season and face Nottingham Forest on Friday evening

Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor
Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

Watch Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest today with both sides still having plenty to play for, as FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Sund