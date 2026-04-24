How to watch Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest: Free streams & TV details for Friday Night Football clash
Features
By Matthew Holt published
Regis Le Bris's side can still qualify for European football this season and face Nottingham Forest on Friday evening
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Watch Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest today with both sides still having plenty to play for, as FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
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