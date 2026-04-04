How to watch Chelsea vs Port Vale for FREE: TV Channels for FA Cup quarter-final clash

Watch Chelsea vs Port Vale today as the lowest-ranked remaining team take on Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

There's seldom a boring day at Chelsea. Whether it's a referee in the middle of a huddle, an escape from financial censure or an increasingly pressurised battle for a Champions League place, there's always something going on.

A home quarter-final in the FA Cup against third-tier opposition promises to be rather more serene. If we know anything about Chelsea, Port Vale will either get walloped at Stamford Bridge, or they won't.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Chelsea vs Port Vale online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Chelsea vs Port Vale for free

Chelsea vs Port Vale is one of two FA Cup quarter-finals being broadcast free-to-air in the UK on Saturday. It will be shown live on BBC One and can be streamed on BBC iPlayer.

All you need is a television licence and a BBC login.

Watch Chelsea vs Port Vale and Southampton vs Arsenal on BBC iPlayer Two of Saturday's FA Cup quarter-finals will be shown live on the BBC and can be streamed for free on the iPlayer.

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in the UK right now, you can still access BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Chelsea vs Port Vale from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon