Watch Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa today as both sides go in search of a vital three Premier League points, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa key information • Date: Sunday, 12 April 2026 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET • Venue: The City Ground, Nottingham • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN

Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa both played European football earlier this week, so it remains to be seen which of the two sides is more depleted.

The Tricky Trees earned a spirited point against FC Porto, whilst Unai Emery's Villa beat Serie A side Bologna 3-1 in Italy.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Out of the country when Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate