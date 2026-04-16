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How to watch Nottingham Forest vs FC Porto: Free streams & TV info as the Tricky Trees look to secure a Europa League semi-final

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The quarter-final is evenly balanced after a 1-1 draw in Portugal

Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest is challenged by Thiago Silva of FC Porto during the UEFA Europa League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Leg One match between FC Porto and Nottingham Forest FC
(Image credit: Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
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Watch Nottingham Forest vs FC Porto for free today in the Europa League quarter-finals, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Nottingham Forest vs FC Porto key information

Back at the City Ground, Vitor Pereira's side will feel confident they can overcome the two-time winners.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch FC Porto vs Nottingham Forest online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs FC Porto for FREE

TV8 in Italy are streaming the second leg of the quarter-final between Nottingham Forest and FC Porto for free.

Outside Italy? NordVPN will unblock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs FC Porto from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game,