How to watch Nottingham Forest vs FC Porto: Free streams & TV info as the Tricky Trees look to secure a Europa League semi-final

(Image credit: Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Watch Nottingham Forest vs FC Porto for free today in the Europa League quarter-finals, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world. Nottingham Forest vs FC Porto key information Kick-off time: Thursday 16 April — 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET

Thursday 16 April — 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET Free Stream: TV8 (Italy)

TV8 (Italy) TV & Streaming: TNT Sports (UK), Paramount+ (USA), Stan Sport (Aus)

TNT Sports (UK), Paramount+ (USA), Stan Sport (Aus) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN The two sides drew 1-1 last week in Portugal with a shocking own goal from Martim Fernandes earning Forest an important draw. Back at the City Ground, Vitor Pereira's side will feel confident they can overcome the two-time winners. Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch FC Porto vs Nottingham Forest online, on TV, and from anywhere. Watch Nottingham Forest vs FC Porto for FREE TV8 in Italy are streaming the second leg of the quarter-final between Nottingham Forest and FC Porto for free. Outside Italy? NordVPN will unblock your free stream from anywhere in the world. Watch Nottingham Forest vs FC Porto from anywhere A good VPN is your ticket to the game,