How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth for FREE: Live streams for Premier League clash with a European place to define

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth today as Andoni Iraola takes charge of his final Cherries fixture, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Aston Villa's Europa League win on Wednesday could have huge implications in the Premier League. Unai Emery's team qualify for the Champions League as winners of their competition and have secured one of the domestic spots too.

If Villa are overtaken by Liverpool today, the Premier League will have a sixth team in the Champions League next season and Bournemouth, already assured of one flavour of European place or another, are staring lustily at that spot.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth for free? Yes! In the US, NBCSN is broadcasting Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth. It is available to watch through YouTube TV, which is currently offering a 10-day free trial. Abroad? Use NordVPN to unlock your YouTube TV free trial from anywhere.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth from anywhere

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📺 Stream Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth in the UK

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports. It will be shown on Sky Sports+.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has had no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £20 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth in the US

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth will be shown live in the United States on Peacock Premium.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBC, and more that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month. You'll also make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport shows every Premier League game, including Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth. It also includes Champions League and Europa League football so for AU$32/month it is a real bargain.

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth: Premier League preview

Goal difference means it's extremely unlikely that Bournemouth will go past Liverpool into fifth. That being the case, this is what Iraola and the Cherries need to happen this afternoon.

Firstly, a draw Forest at the City Ground would take them beyond the reach of Brighton & Hove Albion and lock in sixth place. Only the Seagulls can catch them and they'd need to beat Manchester United to do it even if Bournemouth lose.

Secondly, they need Villa to drop to fifth – the league's 'extra' Champions League spot – in order for sixth to make the cut. That can only happen if Villa lose to Manchester City and Liverpool beat Brentford.

If Villa finish fourth, Liverpool in fifth will claim that extra spot and leave sixth and seventh to qualify for the Europa League.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

The Cherries will say goodbye to Iraola after today's match, with former RB Leipzig head coach Marco Rose to take over in the summer. The Basque boss has delivered Bournemouth's highest ever league finish in successive seasons.

Their final opponents of the season have had a tumultuous season. Vitor Pereira is Forest's fourth manager of the campaign and took his team to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Pereira also guided Forest away from the relegation zone after a season under the genuine threat of the drop. It's going to be an intriguing summer on the banks of the Trent and a fascinating start of 2026-27 too.

For now, though, 15th place is the short-term target. Forest can't move backwards in the table today and can only catch Crystal Palace in the other direction. Bournemouth might just have landed on the perfect final fixture.

See also ► How many European places does the Premier League get?

Tickets

Get VIP Nottingham Forest tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Nottingham Forest's Seat Unique Club provides an elevated VIP experience with an exclusive entrance and premium padded balcony seating. The package features a Champagne reception, a pre-match buffet, and a complimentary bar (beer, wine, soft drinks). Guests also enjoy a match programme, half-time tea/coffee, and a full-time cheeseboard (yes, really!) in a welcoming, family-friendly environment.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Bournemouth

The last day of the season can do some funny things but Bournemouth will have their eyes on the prize.