How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Burnley: Live stream and TV info for big Premier League relegation battle
Three points for Nottingham Forest could have them on the verge of Premier League safety
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Watch Nottingham Forest vs Burnley today as the Tricky Trees host the Clarets in a battle at the bottom of the Premier League table, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Sunday, 19 April 2026
• Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET
• Venue: The City Ground, Nottingham
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (USA), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN
Nottingham Forest have an exciting European semi-final to look forward to, after successfully seeing off FC Porto in midweek.
Next up is a clash at the bottom of the Premier League table, as Scott Parker's Burnley look for one last hooray at their own safety hopes.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Burnley online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Nottingham Forest vs Burnley from anywhere
Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Nottingham Forest vs Burnley. All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say