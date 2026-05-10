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How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United for FREE: Live streams as Forest look to overtake the Magpies in the Premier League

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Vitor Pereira's Tricky Trees have dodged the drop and are looking up the table

Igor Jesus of Nottingham Forest celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal with teammates from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge
Nottingham Forest's Igor Jesus (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
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