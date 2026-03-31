How to watch Spain vs Egypt: Live stream info and match preview for friendly in Barcelona
Spain take on Mohamed Salah's Egypt at Espanyol's home ground on Tuesday evening - here's how to watch the contest
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Watch the international friendly between Spain and Egypt, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world with a VPN (up to 77% off).
• Date: Tuesday 31 March 2026
• Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET
• FREE STREAM: RTVE Play (Spain)
• TV and streaming: Amazon Prime (UK), Fubo (USA)
• Watch from anywhere: Get up to 77% off NordVPN
Spain are looking to follow up on their 2024 summer success at the European Championships in Germany and have already booked their spot in the 2026 World Cup finals after breezing through qualification.
Their next warm-up test is against Mohamed Salah's Egypt and co, who are still reeling after crashing out of this year's African Cup of Nations at the semi-final stage.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Spain vs Egypt online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Spain vs Egypt for FREE
Spain vs Egypt will be free to stream in Spain via public broadcaster RTVE Play.
❗Coverage is geo-restricted to Spain, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the US right now – more on that below.
Watch Spain vs Egypt from anywhere
Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
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