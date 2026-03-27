NEW ISSUE: Inside Lamine Yamal’s world, Claudio Ranieri on Leicester’s title win, top 50 EFL players, Endrick exclusive, Robert Sanchez and Lucy Bronze, plus Fabinho Q&A

Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select ‘May Issue 390’. Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save! You’ll get 13 issues per year…

First a message from our editor, James Andrew:

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both look set to play in their sixth and final World Cup this summer, having each featured in every edition since the 2006 tournament in Germany, achieving superstar status in the process.

Article continues below

But the 2026 World Cup could be the passing of the baton to football’s next superstar: Lamine Yamal. The prodigious teenager doesn’t turn 19 until the week of the final, but with the European Championship already in his trophy cabinet, as well as a host of domestic honours with his club side Barcelona, the world really is at his feet right now.

In this issue, Spanish journalist Guillem Balague charts the winger’s rise from talented teen to world-renowned superstar, and spends time with him to get to know the person behind the headlines.

Given that Spain are currently the favourites to win the World Cup, this summer has the potential to propel Lamine Yamal to the heights of Messi and Ronaldo, or even beyond.

Elsewhere in the issue, we rank the best 50 players this season in the Football League, and as the domestic campaign draws to a close, Claudio Ranieri talks us through the most memorable and remarkable feat in the history of the Premier League, when Leicester clinched the title in 2016, exactly a decade ago. Enjoy the mag.



James

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

FourFourTwo issue 390: Lamine Yamal (Image credit: Future)

The winger has been in the spotlight ever since he shone for Barcelona and Spain at age 16 – Guillem Balague offers the most wide-ranging insight yet into the teen’s life…

FFT catch up with Lucy Bronze

FourFourTwo issue 390: Lucy Bronze (Image credit: Future)

The Chelsea defender is a national hero after her long career with the Lionesses, but even she hasn’t escaped the dark side of fame.

The top 50 EFL players of 2025/26

FourFourTwo issue 390: #EFLTOP50 (Image credit: Future)

It’s back for another year! As voted for by FourFourTwo readers, we reveal our annual rundown of the leading players across the Championship, League One and League Two this season – including interviews with some of the Football League’s stars.