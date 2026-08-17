Quickfire Quiz 181: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

It's time for the fastest football quiz in the west. Can you answer 10 football trivia questions in just 90 seconds? Show us what you can do in the FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz.

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FourFourTwo has a ton more football quizzes courtesy of Kwizly so let's get stuck in. Can you name all 95 clubs to have won any one of the top four tiers of English football and guess these team line-ups based on the nationalities of their players alone?

If you're here to show off your history knowledge, you can begin by naming every top-flight team in English football since 1945 and putting every one of these famous football statues in its place.

We've got the perfect quiz for you if you reckon you can name the top 100 scorers in Premier League history, and you might be pretty handy when it comes to naming every Premier League player nominated for the Ballon d'Or since 2000.

Our latest career path quiz is a Wikibox behemoth. Can you identify all 100 players? Come and have a go if you think you're hard enough.

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Last but not least, we want you to tell us who's completed football by winning the World Cup AND the Ballon d'Or. There might be a few more than you think.

We have puzzles as well. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!