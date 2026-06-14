Ivory Coast vs Ecuador prediction, as the former AFCON champions return to world stage

Manchester United's Amad is one of Ivory Coast's most important players

Ivory Coast and Ecuador are set to conclude the first round of Group E action, and it could prove to be decisive for each side’s knockout hopes.

Germany got the World Cup 2026 group started with a strong 7-1 win against Curacao – potentially establishing the strongest and the weakest in the quartet – so it could all come down to this one.

But who’s got the better chance in Philadelphia?

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador prediction

Ivory Coast, after a dramatic AFCON triumph in 2023, have the spine of a quality side.

It may not be the riches of the likes of Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure of years gone by, but a stodgy midfield boasting Ibrahim Sangare and Franck Kessie is complemented by sparkling talents like Manchester United’s Amad, Crystal Palace’s Evann Guessand and former Brighton man Simon Adingra.

Evann Guessand may start for Ivory Coast (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teenage winger Yan Diomande, currently plying his trade for RB Leipzig, could also be one to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.

But where Ivory Coast excel going forward, Ecuador have plenty of strength in defence, with Chelsea man Moises Caicedo screening a defence of Pervis Estupinan, Piero Hincapie and Willian Pacho.