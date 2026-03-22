How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City: Free Stream & TV Info for Carabao Cup Final 2026

William Saliba and Erling Haaland will meet again at Wembley

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City today as the top two in the Premier League meet in the Carabao Cup final. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Only Liverpool have played in and won more League Cup finals than Manchester City, who turned winning it into an art form with five successes between 2016 and 2021.

Pep Guardiola delivered four League Cup wins in a row in the early years of his time at the Etihad Stadium. Man City have won England's second cup competition eight times, six more than FA Cup specialists Arsenal.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City for free

The Carabao Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City will be shown free-to-air in the UK courtesy of ITV.

You can stream it for free in the UK using the ITVX platform. CBS Sports Golazo will also stream the game for free in the US.

Outside the UK? Access your free trial with NordVPN — find out more below.

Watch the Carabao Cup final live on ITVX ITV will show the Carabao Cup final on TV in the UK, which means it can also be streamed for free. All you need is an account with a valid TV license and you'll be good to go. Read more Read less ▼

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Arsenal vs Manchester City is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

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How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in the UK

The Carabao Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City will be shown live not only on ITV, but on Sky Sports too.

Sky Sports subscribers have the option of switching from free-to-air coverage to Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch the Carabao Cup and EFL on Sky Sports With multiple live games each week, Sky Sports is the home of the Carabao Cup, Championship, League One, and League Two in the UK. A subscription with Sky will set you back £35 per month on a 24-month contract, while short-term plans are available through NowTV. Read more Read less ▼

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in the US

Fans in the United states will be able to stream Arsenal vs Manchester City live via EFL broadcast partner Paramount+ as well as free on CBS Sports Golazo.

Watch the EFL Cup Final on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the EFL rights-holder in the US, which means you'll need it to stream the final between Arsenal and Manchester City. Plans start from $8.99 a month, but you can get your first month for $1 via a Walmart+ trial. Read more Read less ▼

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in Australia

The 2026 Carabao Cup final will be broadcast on beIN Sports in Australia.

Watch Carabao Cup final on beIN Sports Connect The Carabao Cup final will be shown on beIN Sports Connect in Australia. Prices start at AU$15.99/month after a 7-day free trial for new users. Read more Read less ▼

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Routes to the Carabao Cup final

Swipe to scroll horizontally Round Arsenal Manchester City R3 Port Vale 0–2 Arsenal Huddersfield Town 0–2 Manchester City R4 Arsenal 2–0 Brighton & Hove Albion Swansea City 1–3 Manchester City QF Arsenal 1–1 Crystal Palace (8–7 pens) Manchester City 2–0 Brentford SF1 Chelsea 2–3 Arsenal Newcastle United 0–2 Manchester City SF2 Arsenal 1–0 Chelsea Manchester City 3–1 Newcastle United