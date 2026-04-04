How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Live streams, TV channels for key fixture at the top of La Liga

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona in a vital clash in La Liga tonight, with all the details here on live streams and TV coverage.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona key information • Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 9:00pm CET • Venue: Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid • TV & Streaming: Disney+ (UK), ESPN (US), beIN Sports (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get over 70% off NordVPN

By the time the 2025-26 season ends, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will have played each other six times. Including today's game, they will meet three times in 11 days.

It's an extraordinary head-to-head series that will have a big impact on the teams' fortunes in the Champions League and La Liga. Atletico have already won over two legs to reach the final of Copa del Rey.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Atleti vs Barca online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on Disney+ with the appropriate premium subscription.

Watch La Liga on Disney+ Disney+ has the rights to show one La Liga match per week in the UK. You can access this with any plan so the basic £5.99/month offer will provide you with access.

MORE: La Liga just got easier to watch in the UK and Ireland, thanks to new deal

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona in the US

In the USA, ESPN holds the rights to broadcast La Liga, which includes Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona tonight. The game will be shown on ESPN Deportes and the ESPN Select streaming platform.

Watch every La Liga game on ESPN Select In the USA, ESPN Select has live streams for every single La Liga fixture in the 2025/2026 season. Plans start from just $12.99/month making it the perfect place to stream all the action.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona in Australia

Fans down under can watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona in La Liga through beIN SPORTS.