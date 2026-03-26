Watch Bolivia vs Suriname in the World Cup 2026 qualification play-offs today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Henk ten Cate's Suriname are 123rd in the world according to the FIFA World Rankings but could be writing the early chapters of the story of the summer.

The Dutch coach is plotting a first appearance at the World Cup finals for South America's smallest nation.

Now able to welcome Dutch players of Surinamese extraction, the national team hope to take advantage of the expanded 48-team format of World Cup 2026.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Bolivia vs Suriname online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Bolivia vs Suriname for FREE

In most of the world, Bolivia vs Suriname will be available to stream live and for free on FIFA's official FIFA+ app. This includes countries such as Great Britain, Ireland and many others.

You don't even need an account just click the above link and stream the game.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from home right now – more on that below.

Watch Bolivia vs Suriname from anywhere

Out of the country when Bolivia vs Suriname is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Is Bolivia vs Suriname on TV in the UK?

There is no television coverage of Bolivia vs Suriname in the UK but the match will be available to watch via FIFA+.