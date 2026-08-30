Watch Leeds United vs Brentford for free as two teams who made a winning start to the 2026/27 Premier League season meet at Elland Road, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Daniel Farke's side play their first home match of the campaign after a pair of victories away to Nottingham Forest, one in the league and the other in the Carabao Cup.

Brentford head to Elland Road having scored nine goals in two matches, beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in their Premier League opener before a 6-1 Carabao Cup thrashing of Birmingham City.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Leeds United vs Brentford online and from anywhere, including for free, in the 2026/27 Premier League.

Watch Leeds United vs Brentford for FREE

You can stream Leeds United vs Brentford for free thanks to cord-cutters carrying USA Network, which is available on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV - all of which have free-trial options of varying lengths for new customers.

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Watch Leeds United vs Brentford from anywhere

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How to watch Leeds United vs Brentford in the UK

Leeds United vs Brentford is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the clash at Elland Road, with kick-off at 2:00pm BST.

Watch Leeds United vs Brentford on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK, with at least 215 games. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, with existing customers able to add Sky Sports for £22/month.

How to watch Leeds United vs Brentford in the US

As mentioned above, USA Network is showing Leeds United vs Brentford in the US. Kick-off is at 9:00am ET.

Fans in the States can access USA Network on OTT streaming platforms including YouTube TV (10-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial), Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) and Sling Blue.

Watch Leeds United vs Brentford on USA Network USA Network is a linear channel so you will either need one of the above cord-cutters or a cable package to stream this EPL fixture live.

How to watch Leeds United vs Brentford in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Leeds United vs Brentford on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 11:00pm AEST.

Watch Leeds United vs Brentford on Stan Sport Stan Sport is getting cheaper for 2026/27, thanks to the newly introduced Basic with Ads plan, bringing the monthly cost down from AU$32 to AU$29.99. They carry al 380 EPL games and will have every Champions League fixture as well.

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Leeds United vs Brentford: Preview

There will be plenty of optimism at Elland Road ahead of Leeds United's first home game of the Premier League season, after a strong end to last term was followed by victories in their opening two games of the new campaign.

Both of those came at Nottingham Forest, and manager Daniel Farke's starting XI is likely to be similar to the one that started the 1-0 league win last Saturday, having made six changes for the 2-0 Carabao Cup second round success at the City Ground on Tuesday.

Summer signings James Trafford, Tarik Muharemovic and Harry Wilson could all return to the starting lineup for their home Premier League debuts. Nico Elvedi made could make his Premier League bow following his move from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Whites have a good recent record at home to the Bees, last losing to these opponents at Elland Road back in 2015, and they will be confident of another positive result.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Talking of confidence, self-belief will be flowing at Brentford after two big wins to start the season.

The Bees cruised to a 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League opener, before thrashing Birmingham City 6-1 at St Andrew's in the Carabao Cup in midweek, despite manager Keith Andrews making eight changes to his starting XI.

Eight different players found the net in those two matches, so Andrews has plenty of options for this trip to Elland Road. Midfielder Yehor Yarmoliuk is an injury doubt after he was forced off against Birmingham, while Brentford sold defender Ethan Pinnock to Coventry City this week.

The Bees will still be smarting from missing out on European qualification on the final day of last season and they already look determined to go one better this term, making them dangerous opponents for anyone.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Leeds United 2-1 Brentford

The Elland Road crowd will be right behind their team and that could give Leeds the edge, in what looks set to be a closely-fought contest.