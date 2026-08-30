How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton: Live stream details, TV channels and kick-off time for Premier League clash

Watch Chelsea vs Brighton as Blues manager Xabi Alonso takes charge of his first Premier League game at Stamford Bridge, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Alonso got off to a winning start on the opening weekend of the campaign, with Cole Palmer and £117m summer signing Morgan Rogers both on the scoresheet in an entertaining 3-2 win at Fulham.

The Seagulls also enjoyed a high-scoring victory, scoring four goals in the first 31 minutes to thrash Aston Villa 4-0.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Chelsea vs Brighton online from anywhere on the second weekend of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Watch Chelsea vs Brighton from anywhere

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How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Chelsea vs Brighton on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, with kick-off at 2:00pm BST.

Outside the UK? Watch Chelsea vs Brighton on Sky Sports via NordVPN.

Watch Chelsea vs Brighton on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK, with at least 215 games – including this Sunday 2pm kick off – live on Sky Sports' channels across the 2026/27 season. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers can add Sky Sports from £22/month.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton in the US

Peacock is the place to watch Chelsea vs Brighton for viewers in the US.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to watch Chelsea vs Brighton on Peacock.

Watch Chelsea vs Brighton on Peacock Peacock plans cost $12.99 a month or $129.99 a year, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each matchweek during the 2026/27 season.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton in Australia

In Australia, Chelsea vs Brighton is live on Stan Sport.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch the Premier League on Stan Sport.

Watch Chelsea vs Brighton on Stan Sport Stan Sport is getting cheaper for 2026/27, thanks to the newly introduced Basic with Ads plan, bringing the monthly cost down from AU$32 to AU$29.99. You will be able to stream Chelsea vs Brighton and a host of other games throughout the season, including every Premier League and UEFA Champions League fixture.

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Chelsea vs Brighton: Preview

Chelsea fans thoroughly enjoyed the first instalment of the Xabi Alonso era, as their side produced a scintillating attacking display to open the Premier League season with a 3-2 win over West London rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Now, the Spanish manager takes charge of his maiden Premier League game at Stamford Bridge, as the Blues aim to start the league campaign with two victories for the first time since 2021/22.

Cole Palmer could be key for Chelsea, after the England star looked back to his old self against Fulham with a goal and an assist, while £117m signing Morgan Rogers and £52m recruit Maxence Lacroix will be eager to impress in their home league debuts.

Danny Welbeck could also feature against the club he left this summer after scoring on debut in the Carabao Cup against Luton Town on Thursday, but Moises Caicedo, another former Seagull, is an injury doubt.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Even the most optimistic Brighton fans couldn't have foreseen their incredible start to the campaign, as Fabian Hurzeler's side demolished Aston Villa 4-0 with all four goals coming inside the first 31 minutes.

It means the Seagulls are top of the fledgling table and they took that form into Europe on Thursday night with another 4-0 win, putting Norwegian side Tromso to the sword to reach the league phase of the Conference League.

Belgian full-back Maxim De Cuyper scored in both games, while Jack Hinshelwood struck twice in two minutes against Villa, so Brighton will clearly be full of confidence when they arrive at Stamford Bridge.

Albion have fitness doubts over Georginio Rutter and Matt O'Riley, while exciting winger Yankuba Minteh is set to miss out through injury.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 2-2 Brighton

This could be another high-scoring affair, with the Blues dangerous going forward but also prone to errors at the back.