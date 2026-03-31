How to watch DR Congo vs Jamaica for FREE: live stream details for World Cup 2026 qualification play-off final in Mexico

Watch DR Congo vs Jamaica in the World Cup 2026 qualification play-offs today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

It's been a long wait for DR Congo. The Leopards' last World Cup qualifier was played in Morocco back in November, before the Africa Cup of Nations in the same country, and they've been one game away from the World Cup ever since.

They meet Jamaica in Mexico in the final of their path of the inter-confederation play-offs for World Cup 2026. While DR Congo have been waiting four months, Jamaica's build-up has effectively been four days.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch DR Congo vs Jamaica online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch DR Congo vs Jamaica for FREE

Watch DR Congo vs Jamaica free on FIFA+ In most markets around the world, DR Congo vs Jamaica will be available to stream live and for free on FIFA's official FIFA+ app. This includes countries such as Great Britain, Ireland and many others.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from home right now – more on that below.

Watch DR Congo vs Jamaica from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching DR Congo vs Jamaica. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.