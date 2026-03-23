DR Congo World Cup 2026 squad: Sebastian Desabre's latest selection ahead of the March international break

The DR Congo World Cup 2026 squad – as they hope they'll be, by April – will be cursing their luck that they haven't already booked their tickets to North America this summer.

The Leopards earned 22 points in their World Cup 2026 qualification group but finished second behind the on-pitch African champions, Senegal.

After beating Cameroon and Nigeria in the African play-offs, they now must face either New Caledonia or Jamaica in the inter-confederation spot to finally take their place in the USA.

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For Premier League fans, there are plenty of familiar faces to get excited about: Burnley's Axel Tuanzaebe and West Ham's Aaron Wan-Bissaka are regular fixtures in the back line, while Sunderland's Noah Sadiki has won 17 caps despite only turning 21 in December.

Up front, Yoane Wissa will return after missing the Africa Cup of Nations with a persistent injury, and Watford's Edo Kayembe and Jeremy Ngakia are waiting in the wings.