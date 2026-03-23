Jump To:

DR Congo World Cup 2026 squad: Sebastian Desabre's latest selection ahead of the March international break

Features
By published

A prospective DR Congo World Cup 2026 squad look well-poised to qualify for their first tournament since 1974 as Zaire, and their squad is packed with talent

Aaron Wan-Bissaka playing for West Ham against Manchester United, May 2025
Aaron Wan-Bissaka has won 9 caps since declaring for DR Congo (Image credit: Alamy)
Jump To:

The DR Congo World Cup 2026 squad – as they hope they'll be, by April – will be cursing their luck that they haven't already booked their tickets to North America this summer.

The Leopards earned 22 points in their World Cup 2026 qualification group but finished second behind the on-pitch African champions, Senegal.

Article continues below

For Premier League fans, there are plenty of familiar faces to get excited about: Burnley's Axel Tuanzaebe and West Ham's Aaron Wan-Bissaka are regular fixtures in the back line, while Sunderland's Noah Sadiki has won 17 caps despite only turning 21 in December.

Up front, Yoane Wissa will return after missing the Africa Cup of Nations with a persistent injury, and Watford's Edo Kayembe and Jeremy Ngakia are waiting in the wings.