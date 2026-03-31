How to watch Kosovo vs Turkey for FREE: live stream details for World Cup qualifying play-off

Watch Kosovo vs Turkey as both sides battle it out for a place at the 2026 World Cup, with all the information on live streams and TV coverage right here.

After finishing second in Group B in qualifying, Kosovo are looking to make history and qualify for its first-ever World Cup on Tuesday.

Turkey are veterans when it comes to major tournaments and despite being favourites, face a tricky evening in Pristina in order to book their place.

FourFourTwo details how you can watch Kosovo vs Turkey live for FREE, thanks to some handy software.

Watch Kosovo vs Turkey for FREE

You can stream Kosovo vs Turkey for free on RTK1 in Kosovo and TV8 in Turkey.

Outside either country? Unlock your stream with NordVPN — more on that below.

Watch Kosovo vs Turkey from anywhere

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