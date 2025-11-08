How to watch Sunderland vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV info and more as Premier League leaders look to continue momentum
All the info you need as Sunderland take on the Premier League leaders at the Stadium of Light
Watch Sunderland vs Arsenal live from anywhere around the world, as the Black Cats look to cause a huge scalp against the current Premier League leaders at the Stadium of Light.
• Date: Saturday, 1 November 2025
• Kick-off time: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET
• Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
Sunderland have made a wonderful yet surprising return to the Premier League and are currently 4th in the standings, only behind Arsenal, Manchester and Liverpool.
The Black Cats sent shockwaves around the division when beating Chelsea in the last minute a few weeks ago, and followed up that win with a 1-1 draw against Everton.
Arsenal continue to be tipped for success this term under Mikel Arteta and are currently 13 games unbeaten in all competitions.
The Gunners have also kept 8 successive clean sheets in that time and will hope to continue that imperious record against Regis Le Bris' side this weekend.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Arsenal play Sunderland online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Sunderland vs Arsenal in the UK
Sunderland vs Arsenal will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League on Saturday evening. Kick-off is at 5:30pm GMT.
Watch Sunderland vs Arsenal in the US
Sunderland vs Arsenal is on NBC in the United States, as the featured game on the broadcasting giant's flagship channel. You can live stream the game on NBC's Peacock platform.
Watch Sunderland vs Arsenal in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Sunderland vs Arsenal through Stan Sport.
Watch Sunderland vs Arsenal from anywhere
Sunderland vs Arsenal: Premier League preview
Sunderland have sent shockwaves around English football so far this term.
Most suspected that all three promoted teams, Leeds, Burnley and the Black Cats, will be the favourites for an immediate return to the Championship come May.
However, after 10 games played, not one of the three sides occupies a bottom-three place, and it's a feat that has surprised many Premier League fans.
Sunderland have been the most impressive as we reach another international break, having posted wins over Chelsea, Notts Forest, Brentford and West Ham.
Le Bris will be without Aji Alese (shoulder), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Leo Fuhr Hjelde (Achilles) and Habib Diarra (groin), as the quintet all remain out of action for Arsenal's visit.
Arsenal are in fine form and achieved an English football feat for the first time in 105 years following the win over Slavia Prague in midweek.
No English top-flight side had won eight successive games in all competitions without conceding a single goal in that time, and it's something which Arteta has aspired for.
The Spaniard has waxed lyrical about the need for relentless wins if the Gunners are to be successful, and many believe this could be their year after all.
Viktor Gyokeres missed out in the UEFA Champions League, with Mikel Merino expertly leading the line, as Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz both remain out of action.
The Swedish striker has not been named in Graham Potter's side for the November internationals, and that news indicates he will miss Saturday evening's trip to the north-east.
Martin Zubimendi is expected back, but there will be no Gabriel Martinelli (muscle), Noni Madueke (knee) and Martin Odegaard (knee).
Sunderland vs Arsenal: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Sunderland 1-3 Arsenal
Arteta's men look possessed at the moment, with winning football matches their only focus. We can't see anything other than an away win on Saturday evening.
