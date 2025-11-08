Watch Spurs vs Man United: Live streams, TV coverage, preview for Premier League early kick-off

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United in the Premier League today as supporters are treated to a brilliant dose of Saturday lunchtime football, with FourFourTwo providing all the broadcast information right here.

Tottenham vs Manchester United key information • Date: Saturday 08 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET • Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Manchester United seem to be on the up under Ruben Amorim and have not tasted defeat in four successive Premier League outings.

It does help somewhat that the Red Devils are without just one first-team star in Lisandro Martinez, with the Argentine still recovering from his ACL tear.

Tottenham performed brilliantly, even with ten men, as they swept Copenhagen aside by four goals in the UEFA Champions League this week.

Thomas Frank's side lost 1-0 to Chelsea in their last Premier League outing and will be looking for a statement result against the Red Devils on Saturday.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you details of all the live streams and channels so you can watch Spurs vs Man United online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Spurs vs Man United in the UK

Manchester United's trip to Tottenham is this weekend's Saturday lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League. This broadcast slot belongs to TNT Sports and the match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and via the Discovery+ streaming platform.

Coverage will be live from from 11:00am (UK).

Watch the Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ <p>You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=92X1594947&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fget.discoveryplus.com%2Fgb%2Fwatch-entertainment-and-sport&sref" target="_blank">Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month, and includes Champions League football. You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month, and includes Champions League football.

Watch Tottenham vs Man Utd in the US

In the USA, Spurs' clash with Manchester United will be shown on Peacock. Peacock belongs to NBC and is their Premier League streaming partner for the 2025/26 season.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock <p>Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Man United in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Tottenham vs Man Utd through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport <p>New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed! New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!

Watch Tottenham vs Man Utd from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

Black Friday Deal Save 74% Was £8.69 now £2.29 at this link

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

Can I still get tickets to Tottenham vs Man Utd?

The short answer is yes, FourFourTwo's official hospitality partner, Seat Unique, provides Premier League tickets for 14 of the 20 clubs in England's top flight.

Get Tottenham Hotspur tickets at Seat Unique <p>Tottenham Hotspur hospitality offers a diverse range of premium experiences, from vibrant social lounges to private boxes. Packages include premium padded seating in prime locations, exclusive lounge access pre- and post-match, gourmet dining, and a complimentary drinks package. Guests may also enjoy live entertainment and Spurs legend appearances. Tottenham Hotspur hospitality offers a diverse range of premium experiences, from vibrant social lounges to private boxes. Packages include premium padded seating in prime locations, exclusive lounge access pre- and post-match, gourmet dining, and a complimentary drinks package. Guests may also enjoy live entertainment and Spurs legend appearances.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Tottenham vs Man Utd: Premier League preview

Tottenham's home form is a cause for concern so far this season, despite their endeavours on the road; the complete opposite.

The Lilywhites have won just one home game in the Premier League this term, and, combine that with a bumper injury list at present, Frank will be somewhat worried.

Spurs were good value for their 4-0 win in Europe in midweek, but will have had less time to prepare compared to Amorim's side, who are without European football this season.

That, of course, was confirmed when Tottenham beat Manchester United in last season's Europa League final in Bilbao, a fourth victory for the North Londoners in all competitions.

James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Radu Dragusin (all knee), Dominic Solanke, Yves Bissouma (both ankle), Ben Davies, Kota Takai (both thigh) and Archie Gray (calf) are all confirmed absentees.

Manchester United have had a full week of preparation and have had two awards presented at Carrington earlier this week.

Amorim won Premier League Manager of the Month, whilst in-form forward Bryan Mbeumo scooped Premier League Player of the Month.

The Red Devils have seen a steady upward trend and wins over Sunderland, Liverpool, Brighton, and a draw against Nottingham Forest means it's now four games unbeaten for the red half of Manchester.

Harry Maguire and Mason Mount have been the only minor omissions in recent weeks, although it appears as if both will be fit for contention this weekend against Spurs.

Martinez could be back after the international break, whilst there are some concerns over Kobbie Mainoo, FourFourTwo understands.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Spurs vs Man Utd: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Tottenham 3-3 Manchester United

We are not sure why we fancy six goals in this one, but recent history suggests it is a game that can produce goals. 4 of the last 7 meetings have all had over 2.5 goals, and we are going for a draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.