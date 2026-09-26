How to watch Slovenia vs Scotland for FREE: TV channels and live stream details for Tartan Army's first game of new reign

Watch Slovenia vs Scotland as the Tartan Army enters into a new era with a new boss at the helm, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Sebastien Pocognoli is in as Steve Clarke is replaced, with Scotland taking on Slovenia in their opening Nations League game of the 2026/27 campaign.

Slovenia come into this game in solid form, having posted just one loss in seven so far in 2026.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Slovenia vs Scotland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Slovenia vs Scotland for free in the UK

Yes! Slovenia vs Scotland is being broadcast free-to-air in the UK on Saturday. It will be shown live on BBC One and can be streamed on BBC iPlayer, with kick-off at 2:00pm BST.

Watch Slovenia vs Scotland for free on BBC iPlayer Saturday's game between Slovenia and Scotland will be shown live on BBC One Scotland and can be streamed for free on the iPlayer. You will need a television licence and a BBC account with a UK postcode required (e.g. SE1 7PB).

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How to watch Slovenia vs Scotland in the US

Viewers in the United States can stream Slovenia vs Scotland on Fox Sports 2.

Slovenia vs Scotland: Preview

Scotland begin a new chapter on Saturday when they travel to Ljubljana to face Slovenia in their opening UEFA Nations League Group B1 fixture.

The match will mark the competitive debut of Pocognoli as Scotland head coach, with the 39-year-old taking charge following Clarke's departure. The former Belgium international was appointed in August and has spent his first weeks in the job preparing for a demanding four-match Nations League window.

Pocognoli has wasted little time putting his own stamp on the squad, naming seven players who were uncapped when his first selection was announced. The Belgian has also recalled a number of players who were absent from Scotland's 2026 World Cup squad, including Hull City striker Oli McBurnie and the injured duo of Napoli midfielder Billy Gilmour and Brentford defender Aaron Hickey.

There have, however, been some setbacks ahead of Saturday's trip.

Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean have withdrawn through injury, with Blackburn Rovers midfielder Kristi Montgomery subsequently promoted from the Under-21 squad. Scott McTominay is absent as he continues his recovery following a recent heart procedure. Striker Lawrence Shankland is also unavailable with a hamstring injury.

Pocognoli still has plenty of experience at his disposal. Andy Robertson, John McGinn, Jack Hendry and Ryan Christie all remain important figures, while Gilmour's return provides another midfield option.

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For Slovenia, the opening fixture provides an opportunity to start their own Nations League campaign on home soil. The hosts have been drawn alongside Scotland, Switzerland and North Macedonia in League B's Group B1, with Saturday's fixture the first of two meetings between the sides during the campaign.

One major question surrounding the Slovenian squad is the availability of Benjamin Šeško. The Manchester United striker has been dealing with a recurring shin problem, and his club has prevented him from joining Slovenia for the current international window. That removes a significant attacking option from the hosts ahead of the meeting with Scotland. In his absence, the threat will come from Zan Vipotnik, who netted 23 goals in the Championship last season for Swansea City.

The two nations have met several times in recent years, with Scotland holding the historical advantage in their competitive meetings. Saturday's fixture, though, carries a different significance as Pocognoli begins his tenure with a new-look Scotland side.

Squads

Slovenia

Goalkeepers: Jan Oblak (Atlético Madrid), Matevz Vidovsek (Olimpija Ljubljana), Igor Vekic (Rijeka)

Defenders: Jaka Bijol (Leeds United), Jost Urbancic (Olimpija Ljubljana), Vanja Drkusic (Espanyol), David Brekalo (Orlando City), David Zek (Holstein Kiel), Zan Karnicnik (Maribor), Srdan Kuzmic (Lorient), Erik Janza (Górnik Zabrze), Jure Balkovac (Alanyaspor)

Midfielders: Timi Max Elsnik (Red Star Belgrade), Benjamin Verbic (NK Celje), Adam Gnezda Cerin (Al-Wahda), Sandi Lovric (Udinese), Tomi Horvat (Bristol City), Tamar Svetlin (Saint-Étienne), Mark Zabukovnik (Celje), Tjas Begic (Sampdoria)

Forwards: Andraz Sporar (Slovan Bratislava), Zan Vipotnik (Swansea City), Danijel Sturm (Slavia Prague), Aljosa Matko (Újpest), Zan Celar (Slovan Bratislava)

Scotland

Goalkeepers: Scott Bain (Falkirk), Angus Gunn (San Jose Earthquakes), Liam Kelly (Rangers), Jon McCracken (Bradford City)

Defenders: Luis Binks (Brondby), Josh Doig (Sassuolo), Colby Donovan (Celtic), Luke Graham (Stoke City), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Scott McKenna (Dinamo Zagreb), Nathan Patterson (Torino), Andy Robertson (Tottenham Hotspur), Stephen Welsh (Swansea City).

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kristi Montgomery (Blackburn Rovers), Josh McPake (Hearts), Lennon Miller (Udinese).

Forwards: Kieron Bowie (Sassuolo), Findlay Curtis (Rangers), Ben Gannon-Doak (Bournemouth), Oli McBurnie (Hull City), Robbie Ure (Sevilla), James Wilson (Hearts)

FourFourTwo's prediction

Slovenia 0-2 Scotland

Scotland get off to a winning start in Ljubljana, with a goal in each half.