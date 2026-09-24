How to watch Serbia vs Greece for FREE: Live stream details, TV channels for Nations League clash

Watch Serbia vs Greece for free in today's Nations League clash, with all the information on TV and streaming wherever you are in the world right here in this guide.

Serbia and Greece both failed to make it to the 2026 World Cup and both will be looking to turn over a new leaf as they begin their Nations League campaigns.

Set to face off in Belgrade, their League A Group 2 also contains Germany and the Netherlands, with a top-two finish required to progress to the quarter-finals.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Serbia vs Greece online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Serbia vs Greece for free?

You can watch Serbia vs Greece for free in the US on Fubo Sports Network.

Abroad? Use NordVPN to access your free stream — find out more below.

How to watch Serbia vs Greece from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.

How to watch Serbia vs Greece in the UK

Prime Video will show Serbia vs Greece in the UK on a pay-per-view basis.

It will set you back £2.49 for access with no Amazon account required.

Unlock your Prime Video stream of this Nations League opener with NordVPN if you're outside the UK today.

How to watch Serbia vs Greece in the US

Fans in the USA will be able to watch Serbia vs Greece on the free Fubo Sports Network with viewing available via their website.

It will also be available via a standard Fubo plan which starts at $88.99/month although right now you can get a five-day free trial.

How to watch Serbia vs Greece in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Serbia vs Greece on beIN Sport Connect.

All Nations League football is shown on beIN Sports Connect in Australia. Prices start at AU$16.99/month after a 7-day free trial for new users.

Serbia vs Greece: Preview

Serbia and Greece begin their UEFA Nations League campaigns on Thursday night when they meet at the Rajko Mitić Stadium in Belgrade.

The Group A2 encounter is one of four League A fixtures taking place on the opening night of the 2026/27 competition, with both nations facing a demanding group that also contains Germany and the Netherlands.

Serbia will have home advantage as they return to the top tier of the Nations League, with the opening two matches of their campaign coming on home soil against Greece and the Netherlands.

The hosts will be looking to make that advantage count against a Greece side that has also earned promotion to League A. Thursday's meeting therefore represents an early opportunity for both teams to lay down a marker in a group containing two of Europe's heavyweight nations.

Serbia's squad includes several players with extensive experience at the highest level, but they will be without deadly striker duo Dusan Vlahovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic for this game.

Greece can call upon West Ham United defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, who has been included in their latest Nations League squad.

Team News

Serbia XI: Milinković-Savić; Kostić, Pavlović, Eraković, Simić; Cvetković, Maksimović, Milinković-Savić, Živković; Jović, Tadić.

Greece XI: Tzolakis; Tsimikas, Retsos, Mavropanos, Vagiannidis; Tzafiris, Kourbelis, Karetas, Zafeiris; Pavlidis, Kostoulas.

Squads

Serbia

Goalkeepers: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Napoli), Djordje Petrovic (Bournemouth), Filip Stankovic (Venezia)

Defenders: Strahinja Pavlovic (AC Milan), Strahinja Erakovic (Samsunspor), Srdjan Babic (Spartak Moscow), Nikola Simic (Partizan), Kosta Nedeljkovic (Rangers), Aleksa Terzic (Frosinone), Petar Sukacev (Vojvodina), Lazar Nikolic (Vojvodina)

Midfielders: Aleksandar Stankovic (Inter Milan), Nemanja Maksimovic (Shabab Al-Ahli), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Al-Hilal), Sasa Lukic (Ipswich Town), Nemanja Gudelj (Getafe), Vanja Dragojevic (Rangers), Lazar Samardzic (Atalanta), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK), Filip Kostic (PSV Eindhoven), Stefan Dzodic (Almeria), Vasilije Kostov (Red Star Belgrade), Dusan Tadic (NEC Nijmegen)

Forwards: Dusan Vlahovic (Besiktas), Luka Jovic (AEK Athens), Dejan Joveljic (Seattle Sounders), Mihajlo Cvetkovic (Anderlecht), Jovan Milosevic (Braga)

Greece

Goalkeepers: Odysseas Vlachodimos (Sevilla), Christos Mandas (Lazio), Konstantinos Tzolakis (Hull City)

Defenders: Konstantinos Mavropanos (West Ham United), Giannis Michailidis (PAOK), Panagiotis Retsos (Olympiacos), Konstantinos Koulierakis (Roma), Manolis Saliakas (Olympiacos), Giorgos Vagiannidis (Sporting CP), Giorgos Kyriakopoulos (Panathinaikos), Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool), Andreas Ntoi (Rio Ave)

Midfielders: Christos Zafeiris (PAOK), Nektarios Triantis (Minnesota United), Thanasis Androutsos (OFI), Dimitris Kourbelis (Asteras Tripolis), Christos Mouzakitis (Hull City), Konstantinos Karetsas (Borussia Dortmund)

Attackers: Christos Tzolis (Arsenal), Giorgos Masouras (NEOM), Alexandros Kyziridis (Çorum FK), Fotis Ioannidis (Sporting CP), Vangelis Pavlidis (Benfica), Anastasios Douvikas (Como), Andreas Tetei (Panathinaikos), Charalampos Kostoulas (Brighton)