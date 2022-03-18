Live
Champions League draw LIVE! The draw for the quarter-finals as it happens, plus draws for the Europa League and Europa Conference League
The Champions League draw takes place at 11am – and we're on hand for all the latest around the competition
By Mark White published
Welcome to the Champions League draw for the quarter-finals for the competition, where we're going to be finding out the fates of the three remaining English teams in the competition, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City.
We're always here for the Europa League and Europa Conference League draws, where we'll be learning who West Ham United, Rangers and Leicester City face in the next round.
West Ham are in the next round of the Europa League
ICYMI last night, the London Stadium witnessed one of the all-time great nights in West Ham's European history.
Underdogs against Sevilla heading into the second leg with a 1-0 deficit, extra-time came around, only for Ukrainian Andriy Yarmolenko to score the winner. The winger looked overwhelmed, as the Hammers went ballistic with excitement.
What a moment. Let's hope the Irons get a good draw in the next round.
Here's something to get stuck into this morning…
How does the Champions League draw work?
At 11am, we head over to the House of European Football (it sounds fancy), where UEFA will make the draw for the quarter-finals of the competition – plus lay out the rest of the tournament.
"The draw will set the ties for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, and a draw will also be held to determine the 'home' team for the final, for procedural reasons," UEFA tells us.
"The draws are open, so there is no seeding or country protection. Any team can be drawn against any other team. The first team drawn plays its first match at home, against the second team drawn."
It's UEFA draw day!
Over the next few hours, we're going to be bringing you the draws as they happen from Switzerland, with the first being the Champions League at 11.30, UK time.
Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are all in the hat, along with Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Real Madrid and Villarreal.
