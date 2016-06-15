24 England lessons we've learned from 50 years of failure: Roy, fetch your notes

1. Retaliate at your peril

Euro 1968, Italy

Alan Mullery earned England’s first ever red card in their 1-0 semi-final defeat to Yugoslavia, but it wouldn’t be the last time England had a player sent off for lashing out at the opposition (David Beckham in 1998, Wayne Rooney in 2006) or the referee (Ray Wilkins in 1986). Silly boys.

2. It ain’t over ’til it’s over

1970 World Cup, Mexico

With England leading their quarter-final 2-1, Bobby Charlton giving Franz Beckenbauer the runaround and the proverbial Fat Lady clearing her throat, Alf Ramsey chose to give his ageing playmaker a rest with 20 minutes to go... even though his side had just conceded. Der Kaiser was freed and West Germany won 3-2 in extra time. Oops.

3. Don’t get left behind

Euro 1972, Belgium

The game had moved on by the time England’s next meeting with Beckenbauer & Co. rolled around. A Gunter Netzer-inspired masterclass at Wembley during qualifying – the 3-1 win is regarded by many Germans as their greatest ever performance – showed just how much.

4. Don’t motivate the opposition

1974 World Cup qualifying

There’s no doubt that being called a ‘clown’ by Brian Clough inspired goalkeeper Jan Tomaszewski’s heroics in 1973, as Poland qualified for the finals instead of England after holding on for a memorable draw at Wembley.

5. Stick with a settled side

Euro 1976 qualifying

Don Revie was single-minded at Leeds but indecisive with England: for instance, Alan Ball was made captain for six games in the spring of 1975, then dropped without explanation, never to play again. Don’t chop and change.

6. Goals win groups

1978 World Cup qualifying

England missed out on the 1978 World Cup in Argentina by scoring three goals fewer than Italy. They were playing catch-up after their first two qualifiers against unfancied Finland, winning 4-1 away but only 2-1 at home. Italy beat the Finns 3-0 and 6-1 – and there are your three extra goals.

7. Beware fatigue

Euro 1980, Italy

With a staggering 21 European Cup winners’ medals shared between a squad led by double Ballon d’Or-winner Kevin Keegan, England were hotly fancied at Euro 80. But all that club success had taken its toll. Keegan was carrying a knock and Trevor Francis was ruled out, while a young, fit Bryan Robson was left at home.

8. Peak at the right time

1982 World Cup, Spain

A 3-1 win over France, a 2-0 over Czechoslovakia, a 1-0 over Kuwait… you see where this is going. By the second group stage, Ron Greenwood’s side had run out of inspiration – and goals. Two 0-0s and it was ‘adios’ to Spain '82.

9. Don’t believe the hype

Euro 1984 qualifying

“England on easy street” cried the Express as the Three Lions were drawn with Luxembourg, Hungary, Greece and Denmark. England didn’t qualify.

10. Be prepared to go for broke

1986 World Cup, Mexico

With key men out of form, banned or injured for the do-or-die final group game, Bobby Robson made four changes and stumbled across his best team, progressing to the last 16, then the quarter finals. Lesson #2: nobble Diego Maradona.

11. Don’t lose your opening game

Euro 1988, West Germany

With games against the Dutch and the Soviet Union to come (the two eventual finalists), defeat to the Republic of Ireland proved fatal.

12. Practice penalties

1990 World Cup, Italy

See also: 1996, 1998, 2004, 2006, and 2012.

13. Pick in-form players

Euro 1992, Sweden

How to avoid being called a turnip in Britain’s biggest tabloid: don’t leave Ian Wright and Chris Waddle at home after their best seasons.

14. Don’t star in a documentary

1994 World Cup, USA

That said, An Impossible Job featuring Graham Taylor was the best thing to come out of the USA '94 qualifying campaign.

15. Take your chances

Euro 1996, England

England’s most avoidable shootout defeat saw opportunities wasted in normal and extra time. If you don’t like penalties, don’t let it get to that.

16. Top your group

1998 World Cup, France

A careless last-minute defeat to Romania in Group G left England facing Argentina in the last 16. Ten men or not, it was always goingto be a tough ask. Win your group and the chances are that your second-round draw will be more favourable.

17. Be tactically flexible

Euro 2000, Netherlands & Belgium

As Bobby Robson illustrated at Italia 90, you often need different formations if you’re to go deep into a tournament. England’s rigid 4-4-2 under Kevin Keegan was painfully exposed.

18. If you can’t stand the heat…

2002 World Cup, South Korea & Japan

...or, for that matter, the humidity (admittedly less of a problem in France), put more stress on fitness and acclimatisation.

19. Strength in depth is crucial

Euro 2004, Portugal

When Wayne Rooney hobbled off against the hosts in the quarter-final, England’s hopes went with him. Plan B must be better than Darius Vassell. Sorry, Darius.

20. Put Square pegs in square holes

2006 World Cup, Germany

What England, with Rooney not fully fit, would have done for a top playmaker – somebody like Paul Scholes. If only he hadn’t retired already because he’d been stuck out on the left wing.

21. Don’t panic

Euro 2008 qualifying

For example, don’t give a young keeper – in this case Scott Carson – his competitive debut in a crucial qualifier just because your regular No.1 has made a couple of mistakes. Oh, and if somebody offers you an umbrella, don’t take it.

22. Enjoy yourselves

2010 World Cup, South Africa

England’s training base in South Africa, run like a boot camp by Fabio Capello

England’s training base in South Africa, run like a boot camp by Fabio Capello, left them cut off from the outside world, bored and frankly sick of the sight of each other – and their manager. Amid such misery, team spirit fell apart, they were humiliated by Germany in the second round and went home without even being able to say they saw some of the country.

23. Be friends with the ball

Euro 2012, Poland & Ukraine

Losing on penalties was understandable this time, because it’s a miracle England were able to stand for the shootout after giving Italy 63% of possession over 120 minutes. The most common pass combination by England was Joe Hart to Andy Carroll, who only came on after an hour. If you can’t keep the ball, you can’t expect to win. Unless you’re Greece.

24. Nobody is undroppable – nobody

2014 World Cup, Brazil

Among others, Steven Gerrard and Phil Jagielka were poor in Brazil, while Adam Lallana was bang in form yet given only two brief cameos before England were out of the tournament. Rooney was excellent in qualifying for Euro 2016 and is still the team’s captain, but if he’s not firing, well…

This feature originally appeared in the June 2016 issue of FourFourTwo. Subscribe!

