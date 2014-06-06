60-second dossier: Bengtson Honduras' best hope of causing an upset in Group E

The 2014 World Cup will be Honduras' third - following 1982 in Spain and 2010 in South Africa - but Los Catrachos are still looking for their first finals victory, having finished bottom of their group with just a single point in each of their previous two adventures. Securing a first three points may be easier said than done, with the Central American outfit facing France, Ecuador and Switzerland in Group E this time around. Their hopes will fall heavily on the shoulders of New England Revolution striker Jerry Bengtson (above right), who has scored an impressive 19 international goals in 41 appearances since making his debut in 2010. All but one of those goals came since the last World Cup - nine in qualifying for the 2014 tournament.