60-second dossier: Worrying lack of goals may well prove Cameroon's downfall

The fact it's still Samuel Eto'o carrying the hopes of a nation spells bad things for Cameroon. Since the World Cup in 2010, the former Chelsea man's 10 goals are only rivalled by Mainz's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (9); the next player trails some way behind on just three. They're set to make a record-breaking appearance in Brazil – but will it be one to remember?