60-second dossier: Worrying lack of goals may well prove Cameroon's downfall
By Joe Brewin
The Indomitable Lions don't look so indomitable ahead of their trip to South America...
The fact it's still Samuel Eto'o carrying the hopes of a nation spells bad things for Cameroon. Since the World Cup in 2010, the former Chelsea man's 10 goals are only rivalled by Mainz's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (9); the next player trails some way behind on just three. They're set to make a record-breaking appearance in Brazil – but will it be one to remember?
