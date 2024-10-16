Details emerge of Arsenal 2025/26 shirt with nod to classic

Arsenal have emerged as one of the most experimental teams in the Premier League over the past few decades for their consistent use of striking colours and patterns on their shirts over the years.

This season the Gunners released two experimental kits to compliment their more traditional red home shirt, with a black away shirt detailed by red and green features for their away kit as well as a light blue and purple blended gradient third kit, which is yet to be seen in action so far this campaign.

Arsenal have historically been responsible for some of the most iconic kits in the Premier League, with many subtle nods to former icons in kit releases in recent years.

Arsenal preparing another instant classic

Arsenal's third shirt once again shows their creative spark (Image credit: Adidas/Arsenal)

Now, Footy Headlines have revealed how the Gunners' blue number for next season may look, following their report that the new top will take its cues from mid-90s.

This two-toned blue kit takes a darker twist on the 90's classic – considered one of the greatest shirts of all time by FourFourTwo – with the light blue shade of old replaced with a striking deeper blue, while metallic silver detailing across the badge and sponsors add some class final touches.

Arsenal 25-26 Away Kit (Credit: Footy Headlines) (Image credit: Credit: Footy Headlines)

Adidas took inspiration from this same shirt in 2021/22 when designing the away shirt which again sported a lightning-like pattern across a mostly blue shirt.

Arsenal's 1995/96 campaign was the last before Arsene Wenger's arrival, with Ian Wright and Dennis Bergkamp leading the line for a side featuring legends Tony Adams, Lee Dixon and Paul Merson among many others.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Gunners finished fifth in the league, prompting manager Bruce Rioch to lose his job, a fairly forgettable season playing in a kit which will simply never be forgotten.

Though the 2024/25 season has barely started, kit rumours are already going into overdrive. Leaks from German manufacturers Adidas have already come out, too, with Newcastle and Liverpool concerned.

VIDEO How Arsenal's 10 Men Nearly Pulled Off The Impossible Against Man City

The Toon are set to join Adidas's elite club, meaning that one of their three kits next season will come with the iconic Trefoil logo. Less excitingly, their home kit for next season has already been teased… and it's not exactly a classic.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are getting a retro badge on one of their shirts. Next season can't come soon enough for kit collectors, eh?