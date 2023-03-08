AEK Larnaca v West Ham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Europa Conference League match

AEK Larnaca v West Ham live stream and match preview, Thursday 9 March, 5.45pm GMT

Looking for an AEK Larnaca v West Ham live stream? We've got you covered. AEK Larnaca v West Ham is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Europa League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

West Ham take a break from their Premier League struggles to continue their Europa Conference League campaign with a long trip to Cyprus on Thursday.

The Hammers fell to a shocking 4-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday that heaped more pressure on manager David Moyes.

The London club are 16th in the standings, just one point above the relegation zone, as they juggle a bid for European silverware with a high-stakes battle to beat the drop.

With one win in their last six games, Moyes will be hoping his side can rediscover some form in Larnaca.

AEK are top of the table in Cyprus and dropped into this competition after finishing third in their Europa League group before knocking out Dnipro in the play-off round.

Kick-off is at 5:45pm GMT.

Team news

AEK Larnaca defender Angel Garcia is suspended, as is midfielder Pere Pons.

West Ham are missing Lukasz Fabianski and Vladimir Coufal through injury, while Maxwel Cornet is a doubt.

The Hammers have no suspended players, but Flynn Downes and Angelo Ogbonna are one yellow away from missing the next game.

Form

AEK Larnaca: WLDLW

West Ham: LLWLD

Referee

Stadium

AEK Larnaca v West Ham will be played at AEK Arena in Larnaca

Kick-off and channel

AEK Larnaca v West Ham kick-off is at 5.45pm GMT on Thursday, 9 March in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 3, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

