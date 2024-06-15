Alan Shearer ‘My opening Euros goal was one of the most important I ever scored’

He doubled his England goal tally in a single tournament, but going into Euro 96 the pressure on Alan Shearer could not have been higher

Alan Shearer of England scores England's opening goal as Teddy Sheringham (number 10) looks on during the European soccer championship game between England and Switzerland at Wembley Stadium, London. The game ended in a 1-1 draw
Alan Shearer had gone 12 games without an England goal heading in to Euro 96 (Image credit: Future)

Alan Shearer hadn’t scored for England in 21 months. It was summer 1996, he was in the prime of his career and on the verge of becoming the world’s most expensive footballer.

Yet as soon as he pulled on an England shirt, the goals stopped. There were calls for England manager Terry Venables to drop him, but he didn’t and Shearer repaid him big time.

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo on the eve of Euro 2024 Shearer recalls thinking: “‘Wow’. For him to have that much belief in me, I felt like I couldn’t let him down. I owed Terry a lot.”

