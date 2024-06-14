Quiz! Can you name the first goalscorer at every major tournament since '96?

It's time for another of our big football quizzes as we're asking you if you can name the first goalscorer for every major tournament since Euro 96.

The wait is almost over as Euro 2024 will kick off tonight, with Scotland taking on Germany in the tournament opener.

Hopefully, we'll see a goal in that clash and a player will add themselves to our list of tournament-first goalscorers.

But before that, we have 14 players from the previous seven European Championships and seven World Cups for you to name.

It's a tough one, so there are 10 minutes on the clock.

