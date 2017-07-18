Alexandre Lacazette wants to meet fan who has the striker's face inked on his bum

A keen Gunners supporter, who goes by the Twitter handle @sxmleach, promised to get the Frenchman's face inked on his backside if he signed for the north London club.

At the start of July, manager Arsene Wenger got out his checkbook and bought the striker from Lyon, who scored 37 goals in 45 appearances for the Ligue 1 side last season, for a club-record fee.

So, this meant this particular Arsenal fan really had no choice but to follow through on his promise, and he delivered as he showed off his not-very-good Lacazette tattoo on social media. Upon seeing it, Lacazette now wants to meet the fan so he can give him his shirt.

We'd all like to see these two meet. It could make for quite the picture.

