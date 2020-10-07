All Mamelodi Sundowns' new signings for 2020/21 season

Mamelodi Sundowns have been the most active club during the current transfer window and have roped in a number of players ahead of the 2020-21 season. FourFourTwoSA takes a look at all their signings.

Here is a list of Sundowns' new signings:

George Maluleka

The 31-year-old was confirmed as the club’s first official signing after he was released from Kaizer Chiefs

Maluleka’s contract at Amakhosi ended in June after he opted against signing a short-term contract extension until the completion of the 2019-20 campaign.

However, Sundowns have since put speculation to bed after Mido, as he is affectionately known, put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Brazilians.

'He is a good boy, a good player, intelligent, intrinsic also and I have spoken to him about tactics and I have put him through the process of how our number six and eight plays,' Pitso Mosimane said about Maluleka.

'He comes with a lot of set-piece delivery and he can score, can shoot from outside the box and is willing to learn which is good and we wish him all the best.'

Lesedi Kapinga

Kapinga joined the Brazilians after his contract at Black Leopards came to an end, but the forward had to wait until the transfer window to open for him to be registered as a Sundowns player.

The Chloorkop-based club went on to confirm the 25-year-old as a Sundowns player after securing his services for the next five-years.

'Lesedi is a good young prospect and we are looking at getting as many young players as we can. He fits the programme with his age and the style of play. He is the type of player who likes combination play and loves one on one and taking defenders on. He scores goals also and I wish him all the best,' Mosimane said.

Peter Shalulile

The Namibia international joined the Brazilians from Highlands Park after signing a five-year contract with the reigning Absa Premiership champions.

Shalulile had an impressive campaign with the Lions of the North during the 2019-20 season after bagging 19 goals and assisting a further two from 39 appearances across all competitions.

The 26-year-old spent five years at Highlands after joining the club from Namibian club Tura Magic FC and managed 85 appearances, while scoring 29 goals and eight assists in the process.

'I joined Sundowns because I think it’s one of the best clubs in Africa and I want to win trophies. It’s a platform for me to play in Africa with the CAF Champions League,' Shalulile said.

Mothobi Mvala

The 26-year-old parted ways with Highlands Park and made the switch to Sundowns after signing a five-year contract with the Tshwane giants.

The Brazilians, already boasting an impressive strike force, have added Mvala alongside Highlands teammate Peter Shalulile as the club prepare for the new season.

The hard-tackling midfielder is a notorious enforcer with the reputation to back himself. Still only 26, the midfielder will look to build on his 34 appearances for his former club during the 19/20 season in which he racked up some serious defensive miles.

'Every season Sundowns competes for trophies, which is something you want as a player, to win something for yourself, for your family, for the supporters, for everyone, I’m looking forward to meeting all the players, so that we can share good moments and keep winning,' Mvala said.

Haashim Domingo

The 25-year-old joined the Brazilians and signed a five-year contract following his departure from Bidvest Wits, which he joined in 2018.

Domingo comes with a wealth of experience playing abroad, having featured 135 times across all competitions, while scoring 15 goals and assisting a further nine while playing for Vitoria Guimaraes SC, Raufoss IL and Bidvest Wits.

'Mamelodi Sundowns is a club with great history and I would love to be part of that history and not just to be part but to contribute to the club history and success. I want to win silverware with the club, that’s the main focus,' said Domingo.

Ricardo Goss

The 26-year-old joined Masandawana from Bidvest Wits, who sold their Premier Soccer League (PSL) status to GladAfrica Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

The KwaZulu-Natal-born shotstopper will now compete with Denis Onyango for the No 1 spot at Sundowns after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

'It has been a childhood dream for me to join the club and one of my idols Brian Baloyi played for the club. I want to make sure that I win trophies many trophies I can with the club especially the CAF Champions League and add the second star,' Goss said.

Gift Motupa

The 26-year-old parted ways with Bidvest Wits and joined Sundowns alongside teammates Haashim Domingo and Ricardo Goss.

The former Wits trio further bolstered a star-studded Sundowns side after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Gift Motupa, bringing a wealth of experience to the club, having already played for Baroka, Orlando Pirates, Chippa United and Wits.

'It is a great feeling to join Mamelodi Sundowns, I am feeling happy and proud, they have been doing well for the past five years. I’m looking forward to doing well for myself, the club and the fans and what attracted me is that the club is always winning trophies every season and also they play in the CAF Champions League,' Motupa said.

Aubrey Modiba

The Brazilians announced the signing of Modiba after the winger signed a five-year deal with the club.

The 25-year-old joined Matsatsantsa from Cape Town City back in 31 August 2016 and has played a crucial role in helping SuperSport clinch the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup trophy.

The Polokwane-born attacker has managed to score 21 goals and assists a further 21 from 121 appearances across all competitions during his four year spell with Matsatsantsa.

'I am very happy to be part of the Mamelodi Sundowns, a team that is always competing for trophies every season, and that is something we want for ourselves, our families and the fans. I am looking forward to meeting all the players, technical staff and everyone here, so that we can share good moments together and continue winning and making everyone proud,' said Modiba.

Kermit Erasmus

Erasmus has joined Sundowns from Cape Town City on a three year deal with a one year option.

The Port Elizabeth born had a great season with the Citizens scoring fourteen goals in all competitions. His addition will help bolster the attacking department going into the new 2020/21 season.

The stocky built striker comes with a wealth of experience as he has played in France, Holland and Sweden. Erasmus has also represented the national team from junior levels till Bafana Bafana.

'Three years ago I was nowhere in my career. It was a mental challenge that made me stronger as [a] person. I just kept grinding, had a lot going on but kept working and believing in myself,' tweeted Erasmus.

'Don’t let this go to over your head!'

Jody February

The 24-year-old agreed to join Sundowns at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, but remained in the Mother City on loan at Cape Umoya from Ajax Cape Town until the end of the season.

Sundowns have since confirmed that February has signed a five-year contract after plying his trade in the GladAfrica Championship last season.

The signing of February brings the number of goalkeepers at the Brazilians to five, with Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene, Reyaad Pieterse and Ricardo Goss already on their books.

'I just want to hit the ground running from day one, I am out of my comfort zone, I want to give the coach headaches and fight for my place in the squad and learn from my elder especially the keepers in front of me. It is important to have a long career and help the team to be successful as it was last season,' said February.

Grant Margeman

Like February, Margeman agreed to join Masandawana at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, but remained at Ajax Cape Town for the reminder of the season.

The 22-year-old has just completed 100 games in the colours of Ajax during the promotion and relegation play-off.

Margeman has also been to the Junior World Cup with the National under 20 and was part of the Amaglug-glug side that qualified for the 2020 Olympics that were postponed.

'I am excited to join the Masandawana family, my goal is to help the club to bring more trophies to Chloorkop and the reason I joined the club because it has the best players in the country and as a player if you want to best you must play against the best', said Margeman.

Notable mention:

Nyiko Mobbie

The 25-year-old right-back was loaned to Stellenbosch FC in August last year, after signing with Sundowns from Free State Stars at the end of last season. He had a good season with Stellies, making 29 appearances.

He has now returned to parent club Sundowns and will compete for a place with Thapelo Morena at right-back should he fail to secure another loan.