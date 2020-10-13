Amazon Echo deals on Prime Day: Get all your latest football news with these amazing discounts

Amazon Prime Day is here and this means the retailer has lowered prices on thousands of tech items - including amazing Amazon Echo deals.

If you've been thinking of picking one up then now is the time to do it, with massive discounts offered across their entire Echo range - and if you don't know which one to get, we're here to help.

An Amazon Echo is a great piece of kit for anyone interested in listening to the latest football news, catching up on podcasts and audiobooks, or even tuning in to live match coverage. In other words, a dream companion for the home, the office, the garage, the shed, or just about anywhere you spend your hours thinking about the beautiful game.

Amazon Echo prices are as low as £18.99 on Amazon Prime Day, which has fallen on October 13-14 this year. That price is for the the lower end of the range - the Echo Dot 3rd gen - but if you're keen to get a cheap deal on one of the more serious pieces of kit, you can save up to £50 on the Amazon Echo Studio, down to £139.99 from it's usual price of £189.99. Basically, the bigger you go, the bigger the saving.

Every Echo Dot has its pros and cons, from price and sound quality to design and functionality. It depends what it is you're after for your home or workspace. So, without much further ado, allow us to explain the advantages and drawbacks of each one (including price) so you can make the most informed decision.

Happy listening!

Amazon Prime Day: Amazon Echos on sale

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen): £49.99 £18.99 at Amazon

The most popular Echo has been made even better, with a new speaker and design. The Echo Dot is a voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa that's perfect for any room. Just ask for music, news, transfer gossip, live match coverage audiobooks, podcasts or more. You can also call almost anyone, and control compatible smart home devices with your voice.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Echo Show connects to Alexa to give you vivid visuals on a 5.5” screen with crisp full sound — all in a compact design that fits in any room, at home in the workplace. Set alarms and timers. Catch up on football highlights, interviews and film trailers. Check weather and traffic before you head out to the match. View Deal

Echo Show 8: £119.99 £59.99 at Amazon Echo Show 8 connects to Alexa to give you rich stereo sound with vivid visuals on an 8” HD screen. Catch up on news and football highlights. Watch TV programmes, films or music videos. Listen to music from streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer, and see song lyrics and album art with Amazon Music.View Deal

Amazon Echo (4th gen) and Hue Bulb: £104.98 £89.99 at Amazon

The Echo 4 combines premium sound, a built-in Zigbee smart home hub and a temperature sensor. Powerful speakers deliver clear highs, dynamic mids and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that adapts to any room. Probably more high-tech than you need to listen to football matches on, but if you're also planning a post-pandemic party, this would do the trick!View Deal

Amazon Buds: £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Alexa, but in wireless earbuds form. Enjoy premium sound, limit background noise with Bose Active Noise Reduction, and get up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge. Advanced microphones give you hands-free access to Alexa, meaning you merely have to ask for your favourite football radio show or podcast, and voila! View Deal

Amazon Echo Studio: £189.99 £139.99 at Amazon

The biggest and best Echo on the market and perfect for anyone who wants way more than just a device to get their favourite football news and podcasts on. The Echo Studio creates an immersive, 3-dimensional soundscape, wrapping you in studio-quality audio from every direction. Check the weather, set alarms and control compatible smart home devices. View Deal

ALSO SEE...

SALE Amazon Prime Day 2020: What are the best deals for football fans?

TELLIES Amazon Prime Day deals on the best TVs for watching on

READING Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals – and 7 football books to get you started

GUIDE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game this weekend, from anywhere in the world