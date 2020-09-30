Amazon Prime Day 2020: What football deals can we expect on October 13?

Amazon Prime Day, the annual sale offering deals on a huge range of products, will take place over 48 hours on October 13 and 14 this year.

So if you're looking for a new pair of football boots, a club's shirt, fitness equipment, a console to play FIFA 21 on or even a TV to watch this season's Premier League, it will be worth holding off for now to see what's on offer.

Make a note in your calendar and bookmark this page, because we'll be bringing football-related deals over the course of Prime Day(s). It will kick off at midnight on Tuesday, October 13, and run until 11.59pm on Wednesday, October 14 (although don't be surprised if some deals stick around a little longer).

The only thing you'll need to take advantage is an Amazon Prime subscription – and if you sign up now, you can get a 30-day free trial, meaning you'll get all the Prime Day advantages at no cost.

But it might be worth hanging on to a Prime subscription anyway: there will be two entire rounds of Premier League fixtures shown exclusively on Amazon in December – 20 matches in all. The service has already had one Premier League game this season, and with matches continuing behind closed doors, there is a likelihood that more will be shown through Amazon.

What Amazon Prime Day deals to expect

You can always expect major money off Amazon's own products – and in fact that has already started – so if you fancied a Firestick to easily watch those upcoming Premier League games on your TV, or a Kindle to read the world's greatest football magazine on (cough), this is your time.

Generally the best deals fall on tech items, and we'll be rounding up some of those where we think FourFourTwo readers will be interested – but we'll also be keeping an eye out for things that other places simply won't highlight.

We know that you can get plenty of football gear online, so we'll be casting our eyes over anything related to boots, shinpads, balls, and books – as well as general fitness equipment.

