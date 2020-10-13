Amazon Prime Day TV deals: The best TVs for watching football on sale

The best TV deals on the market are even better value right now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

Here at FourFourTwo, we're climbing the walls that we can't go to games right now. It's not quite the same but a high-tech television to watch the Premier League on certainly softens the blow. Let's look at some of the best deals you can find right now.

1. Panasonic TX-32G302B - £149 (25% off) The perfect Freeview TV to mount in your bedroom, dining area or kitchen Size: 32 inch | Resolution: 1080p, full HD Visit Site Excellent picture Includes freeview Connectivity via scart, HDMI or USB A little small

Let's start a little smaller. This 32-inch TV isn't the biggest on our list but for its crisp picture and in-built Freeview, it's an excellent option for the corner of your bedroom or the kitchen.

At 1080p, the resolution is as good as you'd want for a TV this size, while it's compact enough as a unit to fit easily onto a table or onto the wall. If you don't want to get out of bed to watch the early kick-off on Saturday, this is the one for you - and no, we're not judging that you're in bed at 12.30pm.

2. Panasonic TX-43HX580BZ - £339.00 (32% off) A mid-sized option with superb display, perfect for a smaller living room Size: 43 inch | Resolution: 4K Visit Site Incredible picture Range of apps "Motion compensation" Amazon Instant Video built-in

40 to 50 inches is the midtable range when it comes to TVs - you could say that this is the Everton of televisions. And like Everton, it's fantastic to watch.

Not only is this beast equipped with 4K resolution, it includes motion compensation technology to fix any juddering that you might get from films or TV. Amazon Instant Video is built in too - anyone for the Tottenham documentary after the football?

3. Sharp 4T-C50BL3KF2AB - £299.99 (18% off) OK Google - show me an Android-built TV with Google Assistant and Chromecast built in Size: 50 inch | Resolution: 4K Visit Site Google-enabled for easy use Ace Pro Ultra picture engine Incredible sound Bluetooth connection

Now we're getting into 50 inches and above - the Champions League of TVs - and this Sharp set comes with Google Assistant, so you don't even have to find the remote to change channel.

With 4K picture and Harmon Kardon sound technology, the 4T-C50BL3KF2AB is about as immersive as you can get. Can't be at the game? Doesn't matter. You'll feel like you're front row sat in front of this beauty.

4. TCL 55C715K - £399.00 (20% off) A Harry Kane-endorsed frameless smart set with built-in assistant Size: 55 inch | Resolution: 4K Visit Site Supports Netflix, Google Assistant, Android TV, YouTube HDR 10+ for betting viewing Works with Alexa as well as Google

The line between TV and cinema is blurred with the 55C715K. Not only does it have Dolby ATMOS, but the HDR+ means that even the 4K looks much clearer and brighter than your average 4K.

Plus, you can change the channels using Alexa, which is pretty damn cool. It's frameless too - this is about as slick and high-tech as you get. No wonder Harry Kane's a brand ambassador - only the best for the England captain.

5. HiSense 65U7QFTUK - £799 (47% off) A super-sized TV with all the best cinematic technology Size: 65 inch | Resolution: 4K Visit Site Full Array Local Dimming Huge size Supports all HDR formats Amazon Instant Video built-in

No, that's not a typo - 65 inches. Six, five. Truly, this is the Camp Nou of televisions - this thing will upgrade your entire house.

With 4K, QLED and all HDR formats supported, the 65U7QFTUK does more than just boast, it delivers. Oh, and there's 47% off this beast over the next couple of days, just FYI...

